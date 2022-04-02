U.S. 270 work to require lane closures

Work on a $22.6 million project to widen a section of U.S. 270 in Garland County will require periodic lane closings throughout the balance of April, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be reduced to one open lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting, between Bull Bayou Road and Bonita Street immediately west of Hot Springs.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers, barrels, and signs, the department said.

The work is part of a project to widen a 1.5-mile section of U.S. 270 between Fleetwood Drive and Arkansas 227 to five lanes. The project also includes bike lanes and improvements to the highway's intersection with Arkansas 227.