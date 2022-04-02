Valley View stays hot, downs LR Christian

Valley View's baseball team kept its perfect run against in-state competition intact with a near flawless outing on the road Friday.

Slade Caldwell's grand slam in the second inning spearheaded the Blazers to a convincing 13-1 victory over Little Rock Christian on a chilly evening at Warrior Field in Little Rock.

Kannon Jones also had three hits and four RBI for Valley View (13-2), which hasn't been beaten by a team from Arkansas since falling to Brookland 6-5 on April 27, 2021. The Blazers' only two defeats this season were to teams from Alabama during spring break, but they weren't in any serious danger of dropping another one after running out to a 7-0 lead after two innings against Little Rock Christian.

"I was proud of the guys for the way they came out," Valley View Coach Josh Allison said. "Coming 21/2 hours and getting right off the bus, they were ready to go. I thought we set the tone in that first inning when Slade got on, and he used his legs to score us a quick run.

"Then he used his bat in that next inning with that home run, and that was probably the dagger early. And I thought our guys threw it well, too. We did struggle at times throwing strikes, but all in all, I was pleased because we were able to overcome it."

The defending Class 4A champs finished with 10 hits while limiting Little Rock Christian (10-4) to only three, two of which came in the third inning. But Valley View stunned the Warriors quick in the first to put them in a predicament that they had a hard time getting out.

Caldwell drew a game-opening walk, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on Grayson Becker's grounder to give the Blazers a 1-0 lead. Valley View, though, erupted for six runs on four hits in the ensuing inning, highlighted by Caldwell's bases-loaded blast over right-center field fence. Jones and Carter Saulsbury had run-scoring hits in the inning as well.

Little Rock Christian did respond by loading the bases in both the second and third but could muster just one run. The Warriors left nine runners on base in the game.

"We were in a couple of jams but got out of them by making pitches when we needed to make them," Allison said. "Obviously we don't want to put guys on, but [Grayson Becker] was working through some mechanical issues there. He was really good early, throwing hard. It was a good step in the right direction for him, though."

Cade Bowman scored on a walk in that third inning to get the Warriors on the board, trimming their deficit to 7-1. Jones would later register an RBI double in the fifth for Valley View until the Blazers put up five runs in the seventh to put the game away.

Jones had a two-run double and Caldwell chimed in with an RBI-single while Becker contributed a sacrifice fly. Kayson Becker also scored on a grounder from Carson Turley.

"This is a big win for us," Allison said. "Honestly, we treated it like any other game, but to come on the road and beat a high caliber Class 5A team is always huge. Of course, we expect to compete with guys like that.

"So now, we'll move on and try to get the next one, keep this thing going."

Bowman had two hits for Little Rock Christian, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.