Virus’s 7-day case average falls to 91

Arkansas' coronavirus metrics continued trending downward on Friday, with the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period falling below 100 for the first time since May 2020.

Meanwhile, two east Arkansas counties -- Arkansas and Monroe -- became subject to a recommendation that people wear masks in indoor public places under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest update to its map of "covid-19 community levels."

The level in those two counties on Thursday evening went from "low" to "high," triggering the recommendation to wear a mask, based on the number of hospital admissions for covid-19 in the two counties, which share a service area used by the CDC to calculate hospital metrics.

Hospital admissions in another service area caused the level to go from low to "medium" in nine other counties: Pulaski, Conway, Faulkner, Grant, Lonoke, Perry, Prairie, Saline and Van Buren.

The level remained low in Arkansas' 64 other counties.

Under the previous weekly update to the CDC map, on March 24, all 75 counties had been classified as having a low level of covid-19.

In counties with a medium covid-19 level, the CDC recommends people who are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe complications talk to their health care provider about whether they should wear masks or take other precautions.

People in medium-level counties should also consider wearing a mask around people who have a high risk of severe covid-19, according to the CDC.

In counties with a low covid-19 level, the CDC doesn't have a recommendation about whether people should wear masks.

CHANGES EXAMINED

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Arkansas Department of Health's chief medical officer, said people should probably interpret the changes "with a grain of salt."

For instance, over the week ending Tuesday, Arkansas and Monroe counties had 20.7 covid-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, putting them just over the threshold of 20 per 100,000 that causes a county to be classified as having a high covid-19 level no matter how few new cases it had.

Dillaha said, however, that the actual number of hospitalizations in the two counties combined was less than five.

"Because the population in those counties are so low, it raised the rate such that it met the 'high' definition even though the actual number is low," Dillaha said.

















"I'm not sure that's going to be a very helpful metric for those counties because the spread [of the virus] is actually is very low right now."

As for the counties that went from low to medium, she noted that hospitals in Central Arkansas draw patients from a wider region than just those nine counties.

"It was a concern that was raised earlier by people who were looking at how they were defining the metrics, because of course we know that the metrics are by service area and not by the county of residence of the person admitted to the hospital," Dillaha said.

The CDC unveiled its guidance based on the levels in late February.

Previously, it had recommended wearing masks indoors in areas with "substantial" or "high" levels of community transmission and in schools regardless of the level of transmission in the community.

In addition to hospital admissions, the covid-19 community levels are based on a county's new cases and the percentage of its hospital beds that are occupied by covid-19 patients.

Dillaha noted that the CDC guidance mentions that people can choose to wear masks regardless of their county's covid-19 community level.

For people at high risk of severe covid-19, or for those who live with someone in a high-risk category, wearing a mask in public is "not a bad idea for anyone right now," Dillaha said.

"I think it's important, if we are out and about, and we're at high risk or we have someone in our household at high risk, that we continue to take precautions," she said.

FEWER HOSPITALIZED

Already at its lowest level since May 30, 2020, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by four, to 110.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by seven, to 11,237.

Dillaha said all the deaths reported Friday happened within the past month.

The average number of deaths reported each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to about five, the lowest average since the week ending Nov. 29.

The state's count of cases rose by 107 -- the same number that were added a day earlier but 82 fewer than the number the previous Friday.

The average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period fell to 91, the first time it had been below 100 since the week ending May 16, 2020, about two months after the state's first case was identified.

Already at its lowest level since May 20, 2020, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by nine, to 1,128, as recoveries and deaths continued to outpace new cases.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 21, the smallest number since April 18.

The number who were in intensive care remained for a fourth day at 37, its lowest level since at least May 2020.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 23, on Friday, followed by Benton County with 13 and Washington County with 11.

Forty-two counties didn't have any new cases.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 833,029.

VACCINATIONS UP

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 2,333, an increase that was more than twice the size of the one the previous Friday.

The uptick was largely due to second booster shots that providers began administering this week to people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

People age 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their initial shot and booster also became eligible to get a shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a second booster four months after their first booster.

For now, the second boosters are being classified on the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard as doses that "did not have an available dose number."

The number of doses in that category rose Thursday by 362 and Friday by 1,106 -- making up almost half of all the doses reported that day.

"I'm pleased with the interest in it, and I hope that many people will take the steps to get boosted," Dillaha said.

The increases in first doses, second doses and first booster doses on Friday were also up compared to a week earlier.

After reaching a record low earlier in the week, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 1,092, which was up slightly from the average a week earlier.

With the spread of the virus so low, Dillaha said people under age 65 who are starting the vaccination process may want to wait eight weeks between their first and second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, instead of the usual three or four weeks.

The longer period between the first and second doses has been shown in other countries to improve protection, she said, and it reduces the risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect most common in young men and teenage boys.

"I'm really hoping people will go ahead and start that whole process and get ready," Dillaha said.

She noted that BA.2, a subvariant of the omicron variant that is now thought to be the dominant strain in the country, is even more contagious than the original omicron strain.

"We're going to need to be ready in the fall, I'm afraid, if this BA.2 takes off," Dillaha said.

"I don't know if it will, but if it does, that's not the time to start the [vaccination] process."

STATE RANKINGS

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Friday at 66.2%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 54%.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated who had received a booster dose remained at 38.7%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it remained roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 77% of people had received at least one dose as of Friday, and 65.6% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 44.9% had received a booster dose.