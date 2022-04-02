War dampens Ramadan holy month

BEIRUT -- The war in Ukraine, which has sent energy and food prices soaring across much of the Arab world, cast a shadow this year over Islam's holy month of Ramadan, when large gatherings over meals and family celebrations are a tradition.

Many had been hoping for a more cheerful Ramadan, after the coronavirus pandemic cut off the world's 2 billion Muslims from rituals for the past two years. Instead, many find even the most basic items are too expensive to buy this year.

The Saudi statement -- based on a moon-sighting methodology -- was broadcast on the kingdom's state-run Saudi TV.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, congratulated Muslims on the arrival of Ramadan.

"We solemnly pray that God continues to bestow his blessings and mercy on our beloved country and people everywhere," he wrote on Twitter.

In Beirut, celebrations were muted and many residents expressed shock at the surge in food prices, which have soared further after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.

The Lebanese have been facing their nation's worst economic crisis over the past two years as the currency collapsed and the country's middle class was plunged into poverty. The small Mediterranean country's meltdown has also brought on severe shortages in electricity, fuel and medicine.

Some among Lebanon's Shiites, as well as Shiites in Iran and Iraq, were marking the start of Ramadan a day later, and would begin fasting on Sunday.

Jordan, a predominantly Sunni country, also said the first day of Ramadan would be on Sunday, in a break from following Saudi Arabia. The kingdom's Petra news agency said the Islamic religious authority was unable to spot the crescent moon indicating the beginning of the month.

It was not immediately clear if Jordan's decision had political motives.

In Afghanistan, where the Taliban seized control of the country last August, the high court announced the first day of Ramadan would be today, said Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, in a tweet. Pakistan, where Sunni Muslims are the majority, would begin fasting today.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar, and a moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, millions of people in the Middle East whose lives were already upended by conflict, displacement and poverty -- from Lebanon, Iraq and Syria to Sudan and Yemen -- are now wondering where their next meals will come from.

Ukraine and Russia account for one-third of global wheat and barley exports, which Middle East countries rely on to feed millions of people who subsist on subsidized bread and bargain noodles. They are also top exporters of other grains and the sunflower seed oil that is used for cooking.

Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer and has sourced most of its wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine in recent years. The country's currency has also taken a dive in recent days.

In the Gaza Strip, merchants said Friday Russia's war on Ukraine has sent prices skyrocketing, alongside the usual challenges, putting a damper on the festive atmosphere that Ramadan usually creates.

Families across the region often go on shopping sprees before Ramadan to pick up dates, special Ramadan desserts and decorations. During Ramadan, Muslims must abstain from all eating, drinking or smoking from dawn to dusk each day for the entire month.

"Prices are 150% up. You can't buy nuts, foodstuffs, flour and sugar as in the past. It is all so expensive now," said one shopper, Mazen al-Muzanar.

The living conditions of the 2.3 million Palestinians in the impoverished coastal territory are tough, compounded by a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007.

Last year toward the end of Ramadan, a deadly 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel took much joy out of the festivities, including the Eid al-Fitr holiday that follows the holy month.

Information for this article was contributed by Fay Abuelgasim, Jon Gambrell, Lujain Jo and Wafaa Shurafa of The Associated Press.

Lebanese girls hold traditional lanterns, during street performances celebrating the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)



A Muslim woman prays at the grave of a relative at a cemetery reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Prior to the holy fasting month of Ramadan that is expected to begin on Sunday, Muslims followed local tradition to visit cemeteries to pray for their deceased loved ones. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)



A Palestinian craftsman works on a section of an Islamic style monument that consists of lantern and a crescent, two symbolic icons of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The monument is built by the municipality of Ramallah to decorate a main square at the center of the city, where it will be illuminated during a mass event to celebrate the upcoming Ramadan. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)



Women shop sweets for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at al-Zawya traditional market in Gaza City, Thursday, March 31, 2022. As Ramadan begins with the new moon next week, Muslims around the world are trying to maintain their religious rituals of Islamic holiest month. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



A Muslim woman sits near the grave of a relative at a cemetery reserved for those who died of COVID-19, in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Prior to the holy fasting month of Ramadan that is expected to begin on Sunday, Muslims followed local tradition to visit cemeteries to pray for their deceased loved ones. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)



A woman shops for decorations in preparation for the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, March 28, 2022. Arabic on the placards read: "Ramadan Blessing." (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)



A Lebanese woman shops for decorations in preparation for the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)



Palestinian labors work on an Islamic style monument that consists of lantern and a crescent, two symbolic icons of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The monument is built by the municipality of Ramallah to decorate a main square at the center of the city, where it will be illuminated during a mass event to celebrate the upcoming Ramadan. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

