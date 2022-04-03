2 deaths reported on Arkansas roads

Two more people have died on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary reports released by the Arkansas State Police on Saturday.

Jerry Smith, 75, of Salem was killed just before 3:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 62 west of Salem in Fulton County when his 2016 Ford F-150 crossed the centerline and ran off the road into a field, striking several fences.

Smith's was the fourth death on state roads Friday, with the others reported later that day.

Rigoberto Galvan-Gonzalez, 24, of Little Rock died around 6 a.m. Saturday near 4818 Baseline Road in Little Rock when his 2007 Lexus left the road and struck a tree.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of both crashes, investigating state troopers wrote in the reports.