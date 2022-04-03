A boat that’s big enough for all

After reading Gwen Faulkenberry's recent column on why she is no longer a Southern Baptist, I decided to lay out the reasons why I remain one, even with all its bumps and bruises. Gwen makes excellent points, and I believe she is sincere and support her right to express those views, even though I disagree.

I've been a Southern Baptist for most of my life. I was saved in Vacation Bible School at Norphlet First Baptist, but admit I drifted spiritually in the years after that. I was an occasional church attender back in college, and became a lot more regular when I married Vertis; she is a preacher's daughter.

I worked with youth in our Portland, Texas, church after we moved there and started singing in the choir. After we moved back to El Dorado, we were active members of East Main Baptist Church. As our kids got older, we joined El Dorado's First Baptist on Main, where I sing in the choir and teach a life group class.

I'm a former poker player, and after reading Gwen's column, I decided to check my Southern Baptist hole card. In life, many times you need to take another peek at your hole card to be sure it is an ace and not a deuce.

The key concepts of the church are the priesthood of the believer, and how each individual church is autonomous, independent and self-governing.

That means every believer can pray directly to Jesus. Each church sets its own agenda, and worship services are structured to what best suits its particular congregation. In the Southern Baptist Convention there are 47,530 affiliated churches with a membership of over 14.5 million.

These individual churches have a huge variety of worship experiences. Some are traditional in their music, singing only standard hymns; others feature modern music complete with drums, guitars, and choruses. If that doesn't suit you, there are churches with blended music. If you can't find one that fits your taste in worship, you are not trying very hard.

The leadership of the Southern Baptist Convention and the messengers who convene annually can state their preferences and recommend guidelines, but each church can pretty well do what it sees fit to study, praise, and seek to propagate Jesus' message.

Here's what flashes through my mind when I check my Southern Baptist hole card. In my memory I see Vertis and our two young kids standing by our church, which the day before had been destroyed by Hurricane Celia. I'm near a big delivery truck, and a group of Baptists from central Texas have come down to south Texas where our town of Portland, a suburb of Corpus Christi, has suffered a direct hit from the hurricane.

We have no running water or electricity. As one of the workers hands me a bag of ice and a cold drink, we form a bond I will never forget. A simple drink of water never tasted so good.

When I look at the truck, with big letters on its side spelling out Southern Baptist Disaster Relief from the Baptist Men of Texas, I am glad I am a Southern Baptist.

Then I remember how our local church sends funds and mission teams to Chicago to help a struggling church, and recall going with a mission team from several El Dorado churches to central Brazil to help build a church. I could go on and on telling you how our churches help the needy in places such as Ukraine and support relief funds in hundreds of needy situations across the country and around the world.

Some members of the Southern Baptist Convention have recently taken a political posture in their churches, but that doesn't bother me. A number of years back, a pastor from our church (not our current pastor) endorsed a presidential candidate from the pulpit. It was simply his opinion as to who was the best presidential candidate.

Vertis and I were singing in the choir that Sunday, and the choir loft is right behind the pulpit. As it became obvious as to what he was going to do, I looked at her, and as the preacher expressed his political opinion to around 400 members of our congregation, we stood up and walked out.

We were back the next Sunday singing in the choir, and giving our support to the pastor. He was an excellent preacher, and we certainly weren't going to let one disagreement change our worship experience. A few years later, when some of the messengers to the Southern Baptist Convention brought up a boycott of Disney World, we ignored it.

You may be in a church which is affiliated nationally that has some in leadership positions, or in a local church where a pastor expresses views contrary to your political beliefs. But I believe, when you have 47,000 churches with more than 14 million members, the overall good that comes from those cooperative churches is paramount. The local, statewide, and worldwide focus that spreads the gospel and cares for the sick and needy of our planet overwhelms the negative.

Our country's founding principles include the freedom to worship, and that freedom is tied to the separation of church and state. If we adhere to those principles and seek to distance ourselves from those who would pervert our democratic system, our churches can be pillars of democracy and our country will be what it was meant to be. Remember the words of Jesus: Render unto Caesar what is Caesar's and to God what is God's.

When I checked my hole card, I came away believing the Southern Baptist boat is big enough to hold all of us. If I were in a poker game, I would not only call that bet; I would raise the limit.

