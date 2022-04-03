A slice of excellence





HOT SPRINGS -- The filly's days of hands-down wins ran out at the Arkansas Derby.

Secret Oath's story remains fresh and historic, but it took a backseat to the overall wonder of the day for trainer Brad Cox after Cyberknife, under jockey Florent Geroux, was ridden from his barn to a 2 3/4-length win in the 88th running of the Grade I $1.25 million Arkansas Derby for 3-year-old horses before an estimated crowd of 60,000 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday.

Cyberknife, who won in 1:50.42, was the first Arkansas Derby winner for Cox. He also trained the day's Grade III Oaklawn Mile winner, Fulsome. Bubble Rock, his entry in the Mile, finished third.

Geroux rode the winners of each, as well as aboard Yuugiri in the Fantasy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies Saturday.

"I had a good day, you know?" Geroux said. "Things were going downhill last month, so I'm glad I had a great day."

Cox's day went well, too.

"It was good," Cox said. "I felt we were due a good one. I was hopeful we could win a graded stake, and we got two today. It was a good day."

Barber Road, ridden by Reylu Gutierrez and trained by John Ortiz, finished second, three-quarters of a length in front of third-place Secret Oath, the filly ridden for training legend D. Wayne Lukas by Luis Contreras. Doppelganger, ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, finished fourth, eight lengths behind the winner in the field of nine.

The Arkansas Derby distributed 170 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, with 100, 40, 20, and 10 to the first through fourth finishers, respectively.

Cyberknife, in his second-career stakes start, is locked for a place in the Kentucky Derby's 20-stall starting gate. So is Barber Road, who started the Arkansas Derby with 18 points and now has 58, more than enough to earn a spot.

"The race was wild, dude," Gutierrez said. "It was wild. It wasn't the trip we probably wanted. It wasn't ideal, but he finished stronger than anybody and galloped out better than anybody. We're looking forward to a mile and a quarter [the length of the Kentucky Derby]."

It was Secret Oath's last and only shot. After easy wins in Oaklawn's first two Kentucky Oaks qualifiers -- the Martha Washington and the Grade III Honeybee -- the hands of her jockey Luis Contreras were up throughout the Arkansas Derby.





Though she appeared in a stalking position similar to her previous two stakes races as the field turned for home, Contreras said she was troubled by traffic through the backstretch.

"Early in the race, we were just bumping and bumping," Contreras said. "It was a little rough today, but I still thought she would make her move."

"That's horse racing," Lukas said.

Lukas, 86, said an Oaks appearance for Secret Oath is adequate compensation.

"The race just didn't unfold this time," Lukas said. "We hoped it would with her trip and everything, but you got to have them come back a little bit. It just wasn't her day. We got outrun, but we've had the Oaks on our mind all the time. We never thought we'd be a 20-horse field. Here we were with just nine, and we didn't get a good trip."

At first, the ultimate Oaklawn target for Secret Oath was Saturday's Grade III $600,000 Fantasy Stakes, Oaklawn's 170-point Kentucky Oaks qualifier. Her wins of 7 1/4 and 7 1/2 lengths in the track's previous Oaks qualifiers rendered further Oaks pursuit unnecessary.

Lukas said then that he might consider a grander option.

On the morning of March 12, over cups of coffee, Lukas told retired Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens he had decided to enter Secret Oath in the Arkansas Derby, a first for fillies since 1986, when two raced, including Family Style, trained by Lukas. It was, perhaps, no more than a coincidence, but Stevens rode the filly Winning Colors, also trained by Lukas, to her win in the 1988 Kentucky Derby.

Lukas said the Arkansas Derby's offer of $650,00o more than the Fantasy mattered in his and Briland Farm owners Robert and Stacy Mitchell's decision.

"Don't kid yourself," he said. "That had a lot to do with it."

Kavod, ridden by Mitchell Murrill and trained by Chris Hartman, led the chase Saturday through the first three-quarters of a mile in 1:11.22.

Kavod also led through nearly every stage of Oaklawn's previous three Derby qualifiers. He finished fourth in those. He finished fifth this time.

"He ran a good race," Murrill said. "He just couldn't get there today."

At three-quarters, Cyberknife was in second, a head behind Kavod. Chasing Time, who would finish last, was in third. Secret Oath was fourth, 2 1/2 lengths off the lead.

Cyberknife had a winner's share of momentum and led by 2 1/2 lengths with an eighth of a mile to run. He was home free, and Geroux said he knew it.

"I was confident the whole way," he said. "Cyberknife was traveling great."

Cox, who grew up in his family's home two blocks from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., where the Kentucky Derby is held, calls Churchill Downs his racing home. Still, he said Oaklawn was an ideal spot for this particular Saturday.

"It is always good to come to Oaklawn and win big races," Cox said. "It's a great atmosphere, and it was a fantastic day. Oaklawn means a lot to me. I kind of got going here, and I love this place."



