All-NWADG Bowling

by Rick Fires | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Alaunda Garcia, Rogers Heritage, girls Bowler of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

GIRLS BOWLER OF THE YEAR

ALAUNDA GARCIA

SCHOOL ROGERS HERITAGE

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE Bowled 605 series to finish second individually at Class 6A state meet. ... Had highest score for a girl in the meet with a 232. ... All-Conference and All-State for four consecutive years. ...Top bowler as a senior for a Heritage team that won 6A-West Conference championship .... Will continue to bowl this fall at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Okla. this fall.

QUOTABLE "I just loved the (Heritage) team this year and I can't wait to keep going in college. They're ranked 23rd nationally, so it's nice to be going to a place where there's a lot of skilled bowlers."

BOYS BOWLER OF THE YEAR

ELIJIAH COUSINS

SCHOOL Springdale

CLASS Sophomore

NOTABLE All-Conference and All-State. ... Finished fourth individually at 6A state tournament after rolling a 685 series for three games. ... Rolled 720 series while winning 6A-West Conference individual championship. ... Averaged 205 this season with a high game of 276.

QUOTABLE "I've been wanting to achieve this goal for a while and I feel like all the hard work has paid off. I had a great season and, hopefully, I'll be able to do it again next year."

