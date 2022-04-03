All-NWADG Swim/Dive

GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

SUSIE LEE

SCHOOL Bentonville

CLASS Sophomore

NOTABLE All-Conference and All-State performer who moved from New Jersey and helped Bentonville win the Class 6A state championship for the fourth consecutive year... Won the 100-Yard Backstroke and the 500-Yard Freestyle events at the Class 6A state meet in Fayetteville. Also, swam on the record-setting 200 medley relay team along with Avery Spencer, Brooke Holley and Emma On-the-Hill that shattered the state record in 1:48.22. ... Also part of the first-place 400 Freestyle relay team that included Spencer, Katherine Thomas and Emma Campbell that clocked a 3:33.08.

QUOTABLE "I am a competitive swimmer, so I kept on doing what I've been training for. Every day I try to execute and get better for myself and there's some rivalries, healthy rivalries, within our team that where we try to match each others' energy."

BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

KEVIN BRUMFIELD

SCHOOL Springdale

CLASS Junior

NOTABLE All-Conference and All-State performer who broke five school records. .... Broke a state record while winning the 200-Yard IM (1:50.42) at Class 6A state meet in Bentonville. Also won the 100-Yard Butterfly. .... NWADG boys Swimmer of the Year for 2021.

QUOTABLE "I wasn't looking to break a state record in the 200 IM but when I did it I was like 'oh, wow.' I was happy and surprised at that."

BOYS DIVER OF THE YEAR

CHARLIE MILLER

SCHOOL Bentonville West

CLASS Freshman

NOTABLE

Finished third in diving at the Class 6A state meet with a combined score of 330.40. .... A former football player who just started diving in November and won almost every meet in which he participated, including Class 6A-West Conference meet in Fayetteville.

QUOTABLE "I've always liked jumping on the trampoline and doing flips in the yard with my brothers. That's kind of how I got interested in diving. I didn't know at first how I can going to compare with the others in diving, but I had a lot of confidence in myself and had a lot of fun doing it this year."

GIRLS DIVER OF THE YEAR

MAIZIE SANCHEZ

SCHOOL Springdale

CLASS Freshman

NOTABLE All-Conference and All-State as a freshman. .... Saved her best for last when she won Class 6A championship with a personal-best of 409.75 points in state meet at Bentonville.

QUOTABLE "I've been training a lot the past years to prepare for this year. When it's time to go, it's time to go and I was happy with how I did at state. My goal is to push for higher dives and to crush every dive. So, I'll be working on my consistency."

Charlie Miller, Bentonville West, boys Diver of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Kevin Brumfield, Springdale, boys Swimmer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Maizie Sanchez, Springdale, girls Diver of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Susie Lee, Bentonville, girls Swimmer of the Year (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

