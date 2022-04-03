All-NWADG Wrestling

Boys

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

ZAYNE LEWIS

SCHOOL Rogers Heritage

CLASS Junior

WEIGHT 120

NOTABLE Won his second consecutive state title and helped the War Eagles claim its second team title in school history. ... Named Outstanding Wrestler in the lighter weights in Class 6A at the state tournament and also won the 6A-West Conference title. ... Finished with a record of 42-3 and defeated four-time Class 4A state champion Caleb Record by technical fall at the Meet of Champions. ... Went undefeated against in-state competition.

QUOTABLE "I worked harder than I did before but this one felt like I did better because I had everyone there for me. I just need to stick to what I do best. Winning (the team title) felt like everybody did something to help out. I felt like everyone was there for each other."

The Team

Wrestler;School;Class;Wt

Ethan McCrary;Rogers Heritage;So.;106

Won the Class 6A state title and finished 33-4, also won 6A-West conference title and People's Bank of Seneca tournament and defeated Van Buren's Dakota Fenwich, the Class 5A state runner-up, at the Meet of Champs.

Aiden Copeland;Springdale Har-Ber;So.;113

Finished as Class 6A state runner-up and 6A-West conference runner-up with a 50-12 record and won the People's Bank of Seneca tournament.

Zayne Lewis;Rogers Heritage;Jr.120

Won his second consecutive state title and finished 42-3, also won 6A-West conference title and the Bentonville West Invitational.

Zander Payne;Bentonville;Jr.;126

Won the Class 6A state and 6A-West conference titles, also won the Battle for the Bling and Bentonville West Invitational and finished 40-5.

Trevor Edelen;Van Buren;Sr.;132

Won his second state title to go with a 5A-West conference title and finished with a 40-3 record. ... Won three other tournaments including the Bring The Hammer event. ... Finished as school's all-time wins leader with a career record of 158-23.

Lane Parrish;Springdale Har-Ber;Jr.;138;Won the Class 6A state and the 6A-West conference titles and finished with a 32-7 record.

Bruce Quayle;Springdale;Fr.;145

Won the Class 6A state title and became the first freshman to do so in school history, also won the Bentonville West Invitational and finished with a 37-15 record.

Thomas Moralez;Bentonville West;Jr.;152

Claimed Class 6A state title and finished with a 28-5 record ... Was also 6A-West conference runner-up and won Bryant tournament.

Connor Kneeshaw;Bentonville;Sr.;160

Won the Class 6A state and 6A-West conference titles to finish 40-4 and also won the Inola (Okla.) Tournament as well as Battle for the Bling and Bentonville West Invitational.

Ty Clayton;Fayetteville;Jr. 170

Finished as state runner-up in Class 6A with a 36-12 record, also took second at the Conway Invitational. ... Defeated 4A state champion Tripp Price of Pottsville in the Meet of Champs. ...

Kaden Heintz;Bentonville West;Sr.;182

Won Class 6A state title and finished with a 43-13 record. ... Finished second at Republic (Mo.) Tournament.

Grant King;Van Buren;Jr.;195

Claimed Class 5A state title and 5A-West conference title, also took second in the Bryant and Conway tournaments. ... Defeated 4A state runner-up Robert Lee of Bauxite at the Meet of Champions to finish 41-3.

Tyler Crossno;Greenwood;Sr.;220

Claimed his third straight state title and also won the 5A-West conference title to finish 26-0, finished with 135-15 career record and defeated 6A state runner-up Jalen Bailey at Meet of Champs.

Briar Goodwin;Rogers Heritage;Jr;285

Won the Class 6A state and 6A-West conference titles and finished with a 33-6 record.

Girls

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

SKYLUR LEWIS

SCHOOL Rogers Heritage

CLASS Sophomore

WEIGHT 150

NOTABLE Won her second consecutive state title and was named Outstanding Wrestler at the state tournament. ... Finished with a 28-1 record, pinning Springdale Har-Ber's Archer Jones, the 150-pound champion, at the Meet of Champions to close the season. ... Won the Lady Wildcat, Bentonville West Invitational and Bring The Hammer tournaments as well as the 6A-West conference tournament. ... Went undefeated against in-state competition.

QUOTABLE "I felt stronger, I was more confident (this year) and I felt like I belonged there. I knew that I wanted to do it again. It just gave me more work ethic to be better. Not only the season, but the people, my practice partner, I think that got me ready for the state tournament. Wrestling kinda shaped the person that I am, making me a better person, a stronger person not only physically but mentally. It's why I am the way I am."

The Team

Wrestler;School;Class;Wt

Lillian Jones;Fayetteville;Jr.;100

Finished 16-0 to complete her second straight undefeated season and claim her second straight state title, also won the 6A-West conference title and the Conway Invitational.

Kaleigh Smith;Rogers;Jr.;108

Finished second in the state tournament, but claimed the 6A-West conference title and Gem City Scramble.

Addison Loney;Van Buren;Sr.

Won her second state title and finished with a 38-1 record this season. ... Won six other tournaments including the 5A-West conference ... Finished her high school career with a 108-4 record.

Katie Palmer;Fayetteville;Jr.;124

Won her second straight state title and finished with a 47-2 record and also claimed the Diamond State Invitational and Bentonville West Invitational titles.

Malia Kehne;Fayetteville;Jr.;132

Won 6A-West conference title but finished third at the state tournament to finish 38-5 and also won the Conway Invitational.

Byanca Cook;Springdale Har-Ber;Sr.;140

Claimed state title and also won the 6A-West conference title, Lady Wildcat Invitational, Bentonville West and Diamond State Invitationals to finish 49-4.

Skylur Lewis;Rogers Heritage;So.;150

Won her second consecutive state title and also claimed the 6A-West conference title and also won the Lady Wildcat, Bring The Hammer and Bentonville West tournaments to finish 28-1.

Archer Jones;Springdale Har-Ber;So.;165

Won her second straight state title to go with the 6A-West conference title to finish 37-9 and also finished second at the Diamond State and Bring The Hammer tournaments.

Alissa Castro;Fayetteville;So.;185

Claimed 6A-West conference title and took fourth in state tournament to finish 37-8, also won the Battle for the Bling tournament.

Margaret Jordan;Fayetteville;Jr.;235

Won the state and the 6A-West conference titles to finish 37-4, also won the Bentonville West and Conway tournaments.

Rogers Heritage sophomore Skylur Lewis won her second straight individual state title this year and was undefeated against in-state competition. For her efforts, she was named the All-NWADG girls' Wrestler of the Year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

