Arkanas Education Association names interim executive director after Tracey-Ann Nelson resigns teacher leader role.

Liz Picone, a 28-year teacher organization staffer in multiple states, has been selected as interim executive director of the Arkansas Education Association.

Picone's appointment follows the recent resignation of Tracey-Ann Nelson, who had held the leadership role since 2015. Nelson has become the executive director of the Oregon Education Association.

Picone will head the Arkansas union of teachers and support staff for up to eight months while the association's board of directors seeks a new director, according to an association announcement about the appointment.

Picone is described as an experienced organizational specialist, having served National Education Association members across the country. She has worked in more than 35 states assisting with membership campaigns, political campaigns, leadership development and staff coaching.

In Wednesday's announcement, Picone said she plans to immediately focus on membership growth in the Arkansas association.

"Arkansas teachers and education support professionals are at the heart of all we do and the source of AEA's power," Picone said. "Our members allow us to provide professional development programming, educator support and advocacy for students and educators at the local and state level."

Picone taught orchestra in Texas public schools for 13 years before she began her association career. She has degrees from the University of Kansas and Eastern Illinois University, according to the announcement. She is a graduate of the Harvard Trade Union program.