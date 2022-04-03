Arkansas Hospice’s fundraiser Frueauff siblings’ family affair





Sister and brother Anna Kay and David Frueauff have professional and personal connections to Arkansas Hospice.

Professionally, they work for the the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation, created in 1950 through a bequest by their great-great uncle. David Frueauff was elected the foundation's fifth president in 1996. Anna Kay Frueauff has served as a trustee since 1993 and is its vice president of communications and programs.

For the last two decades, Arkansas Hospice has been among the 1,200 agencies and institutions to which the foundation has granted more than $175 million since 1950.

Personally, says David Frueauff, "Hospice has played a hugely impactful role, including helping our grandparents pass peacefully, and in our mother's illness." Sue Frueauff, currently under Arkansas Hospice care, was honored by the nonprofit for her generosity in 2010.

"In March 2020, our mother turned 80 at Memory Care of Little Rock," says Anna Kay Frueauff. "The following week, we had to call in hospice care. And the week after that, everything shut down."

Unable to visit their mom because of the covid-19 lockdown, the Frueauffs say, "Hospice has been amazing."

"It's been a godsend to have eyes on somebody when you can't see your loved one," David Frueauff explains. "It comforted us to have the chaplain call every two weeks and ask, 'Can I pray with you? How are you? Is there anything you need?"

Anna Kay Frueauff notes that unlike the popular conception of hospice care, "it's not just at-home care for the end of life. It's also palliative care," providing services for patients who are not necessarily dying, per se, but who have conditions from which they are unlikely to ever recover.

Arkansas Hospice also provides support to health-care staff on the edge of burnout, and to patients and parents at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

"When people think about hospice, they think about dying and the elderly," Anna Kay Frueauff says.

"But," her brother adds, "it's kids too, and young adults. It's heart-breaking that parents are losing children," but Arkansas Hospice provides grief and bereavement programs, "holding the hands of families that have gone through that."

"These angels provide the next level of support and care," Anna Kay Frueauff says.

The Frueauffs are co-chairing Arkansas Hospice's Party at the Plaza, 2-10:30 p.m. April 23 in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District, centering on Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St. The nonprofit describes it as "a community-oriented celebration of food, art, music and family fun."

Main stage concerts include back-to-back headliner performances by Jason D. Williams and "American Idol" winner and Arkansas native Kris Allen. The lineup also includes the Rodney Block Collective, the Salty Dogs, the B-Flats and the Rocktown Sparks.

Also from the stage: the presentation of the first-ever Compass Award will recognize lifetime service to Arkansas Hospice's mission: "to enhance the quality of life for those facing serious illness and loss by surrounding them with love and embracing them with the best in physical, emotional and spiritual care." The nonprofit provides services to a 43-county area from the state's northwest to southeast corners.

The event will block off Main Street between Fourth and Sixth streets for "Artists on the Avenue," with a score of regional artists displaying and selling their work in street-side tents. Activities for children and families, 2-6 p.m., include appearances by characters in costume -- "lots of superheroes, princesses and Storm Troopers," David Frueauff notes -- plus a story time and a Memory Sidewalk where folks can express tributes to loved ones in chalk.

The Paw-ty at the Plaza Dogtown Dog Costume Contest will give dog owners the opportunity to dress up their pups and compete for prizes. There will also be a Virtual Scavenger Challenge and a virtual silent auction, all of which will be accessible through the website, arkansashospice.org/plaza.

Shannon Boshears, the nonprofit's chief philanthropy officer, says the idea of an outdoor fundraiser during the pandemic surfaced a year ago, and it just grew "from some music on the plaza to a small street festival." The event also supports "the re-emergence of those areas hit the hardest by the economic impact of covid-19: the arts and the restaurant and hospitality industry." In recognition, restaurants and bars along Main Street will be offering discounts on signature cocktails and appetizers.

Admission is free; Boshears and co-chairs explain the event will raise money through sponsorships, T-shirt sales, registration fees for the scavenger hunt and the silent auction.

"We encourage people to go to the website and look," Anna Kay Frueauff adds. "You'll be able to see the auction items; events will be updated there. Lots to see, lots to do."





Anna Kay and David Frueauff, co-chairs of Arkansas Hospice’s Party at the Plaza fundraiser, show off some silent auction items and a service award in North Little Rock’s Argenta Plaza. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





