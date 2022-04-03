Arkansas Municipal League deciphers new American Rescue Act funding rules for member cities





The latest round of stimulus payments from the federal government includes a second round of money for cities and towns in Arkansas, funds that finalized rules from the U.S. Department of Treasury say can be used to replace lost revenue resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure that city officials had the most up-to-date information on applying for those funds, the Arkansas Municipal League included a session on the American Rescue Plan Act and the latest round of funds coming out later this year on the final day of its annual winter conference on March 28. A panel of three Municipal League attorneys -- John Wilkerson, Caran Curry and Blake Gary -- provided information on accessing the funds and rules on how the funds may be used.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to provide $350 billion in emergency funding for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments that bore much of the cost of pandemic response over the past two years.

Of that money, $45.6 billion was set aside for relief to metropolitan cities and $19.5 billion to smaller cities below 50,000 in population.

Out of that pool of funds, Wilkerson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday, $412 million was earmarked for direct payments to cities and towns in Arkansas. Half of that money, $206 million, he said, arrived last July and the remainder is set to go out this July. Of the first round of money, he said, less than half the Municipal League member cities have spent any portion, waiting instead for the final rules to be announced.

"We've advised patience because we knew the rules were going to change," he said. "We knew it was a moving target."

Under the final rule, he said, municipalities can use the funding to replace lost revenue in 2021 and 2022 and use that money to pay for a wide range of government services including roads, cybersecurity, health services, environmental remediation and public safety. Under previous rules, eligible expenses were limited to paying for negative impacts to health or the economy related to the covid-19 pandemic, premium pay for city employees at risk of covid-19 exposure due to their jobs, infrastructure expenses such as water, sewer or broadband, or to replace lost revenue.

















Wilkerson said that Cindy Frizzell, the Municipal League's director of finance, had worked with city officials last year with the calculations to determine what revenue constituted lost revenue under the interim rule. But, he said, the final rule simplified the equation for nearly everyone through a simpler application process and wider latitude in how to spend the money.

"It was a sea-changing, earth-changing change that Treasury made," he told conference attendees. "Just about all the flexibility you need, Treasury has given to you and I believe that's because Treasury realizes how difficult it is for even Treasury to manage how all of this money is going to be spent.

STANDARD ALLOWANCE

"It turns out the feds are saying, 'You know what? It's all going to be lost revenue,'" Wilkerson continued, "which means we can use it for any government service."

In applying for the money, municipal leaders were told last week that they can choose one of two options in this year's annual report; perform the calculations to determine the actual lost revenue amount or choose the standard allowance option to use the total award -- up to a maximum of $10 million -- for lost revenue replacement, thus freeing that money up to use as needed. The deadline for annual report submissions -- and to choose one of the two reporting options -- is April 30.

"If you want the answer to the test," Wilkerson said, "pick the standard allowance. Pick the $10 million. It's a lot easier."

Funding amounts are determined by population, Wilkerson told the Democrat-Gazette, at roughly $200 per person. As examples, he said, the town of Highfill received approximately $120,000 while Conway was approved for $11.4 million.

Both cities, he said, can opt for the standard allowance with its less onerous reporting requirements but, he said, if Conway's actual lost revenue exceeds $10 million, the city would have to calculate its actual lost revenue to be able to claim the full amount as lost revenue. Otherwise, the amount over $10 million would have to be used in one of three categories included under the previous rule: pandemic impact mitigation, premium pay or infrastructure.

Highfill, on the other hand, because its allotment is well below the $10 million threshold, would be better served by opting for the standard allowance with its simplfied reporting requirements.

This round of funding is expected to go out by July 26. All rescue plan funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Eligible expenses under the final rule must have been incurred after March 3, 2021.

Because police and fire department expenses can comprise 60% to 70% of the budget of cities that maintain those services, Curry recommended that those cities take advantage of the final rule that includes public safety as a qualified expense.

"Shift gears, change, go back now we are saying, claim police and fire expenses," she said.

Expenses that are not eligible include debt service, city-owned pension fund deposits, reserve fund replenishment, cost of new debt, or legal expenses. In addition, losses incurred trying to contravene covid-19 mitigation efforts such as nullifying mask mandates or refusal to enforce other mitigation efforts are not eligible.

"They want to make sure you are trying to stop covid," Wilkerson said, "so you can't pay to stop stopping covid."

To get more mileage from the funds, Gary suggested partnering with other cities, counties or the state. One area of opportunity for state partnerships, he said, is broadband expansion.

"When it comes down to it," Gary said, "even if you have $5 million, $5 million in fiber doesn't go very far at all so partnerships are almost required for projects of that magnitude ... When it comes to broadband, you can't have too much money for it.".

Wilkerson said the news is a welcome change from previous reporting requirements, which he said put a considerable administrative burden on cities.

"Treasury said the default is that everyone gets up to $10 million," he said. "We've got 491 cities that shouldn't even consider any option other than the standard allowance because they can't get more than $10 million anyway."







