



Seven Governor's Arts Awards were presented at a luncheon on March 16 in the Great Hall of the Governor's Mansion.

The annual event, presented by the Arkansas Arts Council, recognizes individuals and organizations for contributions made to arts in Arkansas.

The program included remarks by Arkansas Arts Council director Patrick Ralston, Jimmy Bryant, director of Arkansas Heritage, and videoed remarks by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The following awards were presented: The Arts Community Development Award to Ed Clifford of Springdale; the Arts in Education Award to Timothy Crist of Jonesboro; the Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award to Cranford Co. Little Rock; the Individual Artist Award to Perrion Hurd of Little Rock; the Patron Award to Sharon Heflin and the Judges Recognition Award to Lyon College Scottish Heritage Program, Batesville.

Award winners were presented with original artwork created by Bryan Massey of Conway.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



