Bella Vista to use American Rescue Plan funds for police, fire pay

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista City Council took the next step in organizing the $5.9 million given to the city through the American Rescue Plan by passing several resolutions Monday tied to projects originally considered for the federal funds.

The City Council voted 5-0 -- council member James Wozniak was absent -- to approve a resolution amending the 2022 city budget to recognize and appropriate the entire $5.9 million into the budget to pay salary and payroll expenses (nonretirement) of the police and fire departments beginning April 1.

The money that would have originally been spent to cover those salary and payroll expenses will now be available to fund some projects that had originally be placed on the city's "ARPA funds wish list."

The move had been discussed in two March sessions, one a special work session and the other the monthly work session.

Using the funds for police and fire salaries and payrolls wasn't a viable option in 2021 based on the government's interim final rule, which mandated how those Rescue Plan funds could be spent.

"Under the interim rules, you could spend it if you lost revenue due to the pandemic," said Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie. "But we didn't lose revenue because we don't have sewer, or water, or electric and internet sales kicked in for us with people shopping from home."

At the end of the year, though, the government did away with the interim final rule and said cities receiving under $10 million could use those funds to pay for any government service.

Using all the money to pay police and fire payroll and salaries means the city now has to go through the grant reporting process one time since all of the $5.9 million is going to one project.

The mayor also pointed out that by utilizing the entire amount now, the city is no longer restricted to obligate the money by the 2024 obligation deadline and spend it by the 2026 spending deadline.

The City Council passed several other resolutions during the regular session, some of which were originally proposed to be completed using the Rescue Plan funds.

The other resolutions passed Monday involved:

• Appropriating $200,000 for the fire training facility to fund project contingencies.

• Authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into an extra work authorization in the contract with CEI Engineering in the amount of $45,000 to facilitate engineering work necessary for the proposed fire training site near U.S. 71 and the Missouri state line.

• Appropriating $300,000 to the city information technology budget for purposes of enhancing cybersecurity of city computing and digital systems.

• Appropriating $1.3 million to the Street Department budget to fund additional street resurfacing and improvements.

• Appropriating $430,000 to various departments to fund certain employee salary increases to retain and attract a high-quality city workforce.

In two other resolutions the City Council approved mayoral appointments of Ricky Head and John Nuttall to the Bella Vista Board of Construction Appeals. Both votes were unanimous.

The only ordinance on the agenda dealt with waiving the requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizing a contract with stronghold Data LLC in the amount of $52,148.03, plus applicable taxes, for the purchase of information technology storage and servers for the city.

The City Council voted to table a resolution involving the purchase of four 2022 Dodge Charger police cruisers for the Bella Vista Police Department. The purchases were to be made through a contract with Superior Automotive Group of Siloam Springs, pursuant to a state procurement contract. However, Police Chief James Graves reported that Superior is no longer able to get the newer vehicles but is able to instead get four 2021 models that haven't been driven. The cost of the vehicles is now the issue.

The item is expected to be placed on the April regular session agenda.