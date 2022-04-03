Best-sellers

Fiction

1. RUN, ROSE, RUN by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. A singer-songwriter goes to Nashville seeking stardom but is followed by her dark past.

2. THE MATCH by Harlan Coben. The second book in the Wilde series. Questions surface when Wilde connects with family members who have been out of his life.

3. SHADOWS REEL by C.J. Box. The 22nd book in the Joe Pickett series. A fishing guide's murder, stolen falcons and a Nazi official's photo album heighten the danger.

4. THE PARIS APARTMENT by Lucy Foley. Jess has suspicions about her half-brother's neighbors when he goes missing.

5. ONE ITALIAN SUMMER by Rebecca Serle. During a summer trip in Italy, Katy's late mother reappears as a 30-year-old woman.

6. THE LIGHTNING ROD by Brad Meltzer. The second book in the Escape Artist series. Zig stumbles upon a hidden group that threatens America's safety and security.

7. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

8. THE ATLAS SIX by Olivie Blake. Atlas Blakely recruits six candidates to fight for five spots in a secret society of magical academicians.

9. THE BOOK OF COLD CASES by Simone St. James. In 2017, a true crime blogger encounters a woman who was suspected of two murders in 1977.

10. HIGH STAKES by Danielle Steel. A new assistant seeks to shake things up at a boutique literary and talent agency where damaging secrets have been kept hidden.

Nonfiction

1. ONE DAMN THING AFTER ANOTHER by William P. Barr. The former attorney general for George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump gives his account of those two tenures.

2. LESSONS FROM THE EDGE by Marie Yovanovitch. The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine chronicles her career in the post-Soviet world and her testimony during the first impeachment of President Trump.

3. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

4. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

5.CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

6. IN LOVE by Amy Bloom. After her husband's Alzheimer's diagnosis, the author travels with him to Dignitas, a prominent Swiss right-to-die organization.

7. RED-HANDED by Peter Schweizer. The author of "Profiles in Corruption" portrays a conspiracy of how the Chinese government might infiltrate American institutions.

8. FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH by Arthur C. Brooks. A columnist for The Atlantic espouses ways to shift priorities and habits to overcome waning abilities in later life.

9. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

10. ALLOW ME TO RETORT by Elie Mystal. The Nation's legal analyst and justice correspondent posits ways to protect the rights of women and people of color.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

3. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

4. NOVEMBER 9 by Colleen Hoover.

5. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson.

3. EDUCATED by Tara Westover.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: The New York Times