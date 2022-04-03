Better than a hallelujah

We celebrated my mother's birthday last weekend. It was not her birthday--that was Jan. 19--but for one reason and another we had not been able to have our big Sunday lunch celebration till now. As is our custom, we each went around the table saying what we love about Granny.

"Best Granny ever," declared Hunter, 6. "She always wants me to come over; never wants me to leave, and she makes the best chili."

Stella followed with similar sentiments. "You always know she'll be happy to see you, and we play cards, and Doogies, and usually whatever I want to do she does it."

As the ages of participants increased, so did the nuance of their descriptions. "Granny is strong." "Granny represents home to me." "Granny is the glue that holds us all together." "Granny is my compass."

My sister-in-law's words were particularly poignant. "She has believed in me at times more than I believed in myself, and perhaps more than she should have based on the facts of my life. But in that believing she birthed--and continues to birth--me into existence as my best self, the person I want to be.

"I will never forget bringing my first baby home and being terrified because I had no idea how to be a mother. But she looked into my eyes and said of course you can do this. And because of that I could."

My dad had the sweet, romantic things to say one might imagine from a devoted husband of 50-plus years. But, bad as I hate to admit it, my brother was the one who most adroitly captured who Janie Ford is, and the inestimable privilege it is having her as a mother. I think I've always known it, but the older I get, the more applications it affords.

My brother said to my mom, "You are just so honest. I can remember as a child having doubts about my faith and talking to you about it. You said it is healthy to have doubts; no one has all of the answers. You said you have doubts too, sometimes. And then you told me, 'Jim, I believe in Jesus and that we'll go to heaven when we die. But I want you to know that even if one day I die and nothing happens--I'm just dead--I would still choose to live this way. Because I believe trying to follow Jesus is the best way to live.'"

He went on to say how he still thinks about that, and it helps him navigate his faith as an adult, as well as parent his children. I could certainly say the same. Sometimes I hear stories of how people feel abused, deceived, manipulated by their childhood religious affiliation. They have these metamorphoses, shedding all that baggage, which many times means they leave their faith entirely.

I wrote last week about leaving my denomination--not my faith--and how difficult it was/is. But I didn't leave for those reasons. In fact, I think the reason I was able to thrive as a member of a Southern Baptist church all of those years is because I saw it through my mother's eyes, which is to say I never made myself vulnerable to people who insisted on absolute certainty.

My mother taught me faith is the substance of things hoped for--not things that can be proven beyond the shadow of a doubt. And it is strengthened, not weakened, when we are honest about our uncertainties. When trust is not contingent upon proof.

My daughter Grace, who had back surgery in February after learning two other surgeries in the last three years had not fixed her problem, came into my room last night and lay down on the bed. Crying. Sleep deprived, having used all of spring break to try to catch up on the law school classes she missed for surgery, and being at the tail end of some 40 pages of legal writing due the next day, she said, "Pray for me."

I asked her what was wrong, and she told me she was standing in the kitchen when she suddenly had shooting pain, and then a panic attack, and the overwhelming feeling of fear that it would never get better; that this surgery hadn't worked either, that somehow she messed it up even though she has followed her doctor's instructions. That pain and limited activity would be her life. That this would be a life she didn't want to live. She expressed anger and doubts and questions about her faith. I just listened and encouraged her to let it all out.

There can be so much fear when we can't have certainty about something important to us--whether what we believe is true, whether someone loves us, whether we can make the grade, whether we'll always be in pain, whether our daughters will. I longed to be able to give Grace certainty. It will work. You will have a normal life. Everything will be great. I want that certainty for myself. But, like Janie and her answer to the great questions of faith, I could not lie. There is no peace, no respect in that.

So I told her the truth. I believe it is working. I believe you are going to come through this and be able to do everything you want to do. But we cannot know. There is no way to be sure; we just have to go through it one step at a time. And we have faith that we don't go through it alone.

America's greatest living poet Christian Wiman writes:

When the time's toxins

have seeped into every cell

and like a salted plot

from which all rain, all green,

are gone

I and life are leached

of meaning

somehow a seed

of belief

sprouts the instant

I acknowledge it

And Amy Grant sings, "The honest cries of breaking hearts are better than a hallelujah sometimes."

This truth with its ostensible contradictions is a mystery to me, but that doesn't make it any less real in experience. There was a fracture in the fear. A frisson of freedom. A subtle shift; a tiny glimpse of light. As Grace poured out all of her darkness, honest with me, herself, and God--facing and accepting the uncertainty as an act of her will--buried underneath it all was a seed. The mustard seed of faith. And in that seed, peace.

I wanted to end there. But I read this column to her, making sure she felt it was authentic to her experience before I published it. She said it was close. "But don't tie everything up so neatly with a bow. It's not a peace I find that sprouts and grows bigger and stronger all of the time. It is tiny, fragile. I know I will lose the seed and have to dig to find it again. Sometimes several times in one day."

This is an important distinction. And she's right. Not only about her experience, but human experience and the deep mysteries of our faith in the God we believe is love. "Love is not some kind of victory march. It's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah," Leonard Cohen writes.

There is no fixed arrival, no certainty, no finished package with a bow. Only a seed we keep looking for and finding. That's a hard truth but there's hope in it. Benedict said it this way in the sixth century: "Always we begin again."

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.