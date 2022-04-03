Bike rodeo event to include giveaways

A free event aims to provide youths with bicycles and bike-related activities.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a bike rodeo from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

No registration is required, but the bikes will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. The bike rodeo is in conjunction with ASC's monthly Second Saturday Family FunDay, according to a news release.

The Arts & Science Center is partnering with Recycle Bikes for Kids and Novel T's to make the bike rodeo possible. This event is also sponsored in part by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

"The Bike Rodeo will be a day jam-packed with fun and engaging bike-related activities," said Rhodes Daigle, public programs coordinator at the ARTSpace.

About 50 bikes (provided by Recycle Bikes for Kids) and helmets will be given away to ages 17 and younger while supplies last.

"You can start by coming to get your very own bike at the ARTSpace on Main as well as a free helmet," Daigle said. "Then, you can take it outside to the obstacle course where you can learn bike safety while also partaking in the course."

The bike rodeo will also include a decorating station. "Bling out your bike," said Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC's education programs manager. "Create a simple or intricate decoration pattern using colorful tape, jewels, pipe cleaners and more for a unique design for your bike."

Anyone (including adults) who needs to repair a bike they already own can pick up replacement parts including seats, tires and more.

Faith Anaya, instructor of ASC's cooking program, CrEATe Lab, will speak about ASC's lineup of cooking summer camps. She will also have snacks available for visitors.

"Finally, if you want to take advantage of the entire event, you can finish your day by checking out our interactive STEAM exhibition Spectrum of Creativity," Daigle said. "So be prepared for a day full of activities at the ARTSpace and ASC."

Spectrum of Creativity includes several activity stations in which visitors of all ages can learn about color and light. They can explore the science behind rainbows, create disappearing drawings, learn how to use a green screen, and more. The exhibition is at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., through May 7.

Founded in 2008, Recycle Bikes for Kids' mission is to give bikes to kids, provide adults the opportunity to earn a bike, and to support bike infrastructure and education in their community. Since opening, they have given out almost 20,000 bikes to people across central Arkansas. Information is available at RecycleBikesForKids.org.

Novel T's is a screen-printing shop at Pine Bluff. Owners Kenny and Sandra Fisher are longtime ASC volunteers and have given their bicycle expertise to previous bike events at ASC. The Fishers and Novel T's also produce and manage Tour de Bluff, the annual bicycle ride and bike-themed event at Pine Bluff.

Details: Rhodes Daigle, rdaigle@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.