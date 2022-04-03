Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 19

Ryan and Mackenzie Hildreth, Heber Springs, daughter.

March 22

Ta'Mia Dabner and Jamil Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.

Dail and Kirby Baldwin, Forrest City, daughter.

March 23

Kamillya Gill and Akeema McCree, North Little Rock, son.

March 24

Kevin and Hannah Fagan, Benton, son.

March 25

Garrett and Bailey Rich, Mabelvale, daughter.

March 26

Alyson Besser and Nathan Bean, Benton, son.

March 27

Michael and Shelby Osterbur, Little Rock, daughter.

Michael and Cydney Gesety, Sherwood, daughter.

March 28

Matthew and Christian LaBudde, Ward, son.

Joshua and Meredith Dilley, Little Rock, son.

March 29

Enrique and April Hernandez, Little Rock, son.

March 30

Matthew and Keri Fishburn, Little Rock, daughter.

Melissa Jones and SirDarlin Branscomb, Sr., Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

March 10

Nathan and Emily Pruitt, Little Rock, daughter.

March 13

Octavius and Kynvieya Henderson, Jacksonville, daughter.

Felicia King and RJ LaRocque, Jonesboro, twin son and daughter.

March 15

Hunter and Brittany Bisswanger, Stuttgart, son.

March 17

Christian Portillo and Matthew Fraint, Roland, son.

Jason and Heather Hearn, Benton, daughter.

March 18

Braden and Ashleigh Duke, East End, son.

Sharon Williams and Christopher Hunter, Jonesboro, son.

Charity Lewis, Little Rock, daughter.

March 20

Pavirta Muthyala and Karthik Singireddy, Little Rock, daughter.

March 21

Miguel and Vilma Morales, Little Rock, son.

March 22

Latalia Jeffries and Kevin Mason, North Little Rock, daughter.

March 24

Destinee Chaney and John Davis, McGehee, daughter.