Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
March 19
Ryan and Mackenzie Hildreth, Heber Springs, daughter.
March 22
Ta'Mia Dabner and Jamil Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.
Dail and Kirby Baldwin, Forrest City, daughter.
March 23
Kamillya Gill and Akeema McCree, North Little Rock, son.
March 24
Kevin and Hannah Fagan, Benton, son.
March 25
Garrett and Bailey Rich, Mabelvale, daughter.
March 26
Alyson Besser and Nathan Bean, Benton, son.
March 27
Michael and Shelby Osterbur, Little Rock, daughter.
Michael and Cydney Gesety, Sherwood, daughter.
March 28
Matthew and Christian LaBudde, Ward, son.
Joshua and Meredith Dilley, Little Rock, son.
March 29
Enrique and April Hernandez, Little Rock, son.
March 30
Matthew and Keri Fishburn, Little Rock, daughter.
Melissa Jones and SirDarlin Branscomb, Sr., Little Rock, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
March 10
Nathan and Emily Pruitt, Little Rock, daughter.
March 13
Octavius and Kynvieya Henderson, Jacksonville, daughter.
Felicia King and RJ LaRocque, Jonesboro, twin son and daughter.
March 15
Hunter and Brittany Bisswanger, Stuttgart, son.
March 17
Christian Portillo and Matthew Fraint, Roland, son.
Jason and Heather Hearn, Benton, daughter.
March 18
Braden and Ashleigh Duke, East End, son.
Sharon Williams and Christopher Hunter, Jonesboro, son.
Charity Lewis, Little Rock, daughter.
March 20
Pavirta Muthyala and Karthik Singireddy, Little Rock, daughter.
March 21
Miguel and Vilma Morales, Little Rock, son.
March 22
Latalia Jeffries and Kevin Mason, North Little Rock, daughter.
March 24
Destinee Chaney and John Davis, McGehee, daughter.