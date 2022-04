The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data is not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 5301 Asher Ave. 101, residential, Amber Smith, 6:28 p.m. March 27, property value unknown.

•2302 S. Tyler St., residential, Rachel Thomas, 10:47 a.m. March 28, property value unknown.

•1808 S. Valmar St., residential, Martika Mason, 3 a.m. March 30, property valued at $400.

•801 Fair Park Blvd., commercial, Maya Rivera, 12 a.m. March 30, property valued at $401.

•2423 Booker St., residential, Evelyn Hall, 12 a.m. March 30, property valued at $4,020.

72205

•1619 S. Tyler St., residential, Kiana Williams, 7:48 p.m. March 26, property valued at $2,500.

•10524 W. Markham St., residential, Maria Livings, 7:15 a.m. March 29, Property valued at $450.

•6115 W. Markham St., residential, Melissa Reed, 7:25 a.m. March 29, property value unknown.

•109 Barton St., residential, Allegra Dukes, 12 a.m. March, 30, property valued at $481.

•409 Shamrock Drive, residential, Louis Dudderar, 7 a.m. March 30, property valued at $10,500.

72207

• 6838 Cantrell Road, A12, residential, Terree Bedford, 4:15 p.m. March 25, property valued you at $2,147.

72209

• 20 Harrow Drive, residential, Demi Kelley, 2:45 a.m. March 24, property valued at $15.

•2715 W. 65th St., commercial, Valero, 3:22 a.m. March 30, property valued at $1,001.

72103

•10401 Helm Drive, residential, Elmar Merida, 12 p.m. March 26, property valued at $4,000.

• 10220 Sibley Hole Road, residential, Marquita Gantt, 3:19 a.m. March 27, property value unknown.

•10402 Mabelvale Pike, commercial, Valero Corner Store, 1:55 a.m. March 29, property value unknown.

72211

•11 Shackleford Drive, commercial, House Tokyo, 5:15 a.m. March 25, property valued at $501.

•10825 Hermitage Road, commercial, The Butcher Shop, 6:18 a.m. March 25, property valued at $4,471.

• 220 Parkway Place Drive, commercial, Champs Super Wash, 5 p.m. March 26, property valued at $3,900.

72223

•14810 Cantrell Road, commercial, Companions, 9 a.m. March 29, property valued at $1,201.

North Little Rock

72113

•8341 Counts Massie Road, residential, Rachel Thomas, 7:30 p.m. March 20, property valued at $3,065.

72114

• 601 W. Broadway, commercial, Valero, 3 a.m. March 18, property valued at $1,200.

72116

•4712 Lochridge Road, commercial, David Carr, 6 p.m. March 25, property valued at $1,150.

72117

•3400 Industrial Center Drive, commercial, Red Dot Storage, 12:23 p.m. March 19, property valued at $3,220.

•713 Mills St., residential, Nathan Harris, 5:30 a.m. March 20, property value unknown.

72118

•3500 Bay Oaks Drive, commercial, Metro Disaster Specialists, 5:22 a.m. March 18, property valued at $2,262.