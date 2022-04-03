Business People

MUGS

• Drew Peterson has been announced as the new general manager at Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith. Peterson has worked at Parrot Island Waterpark for five years and has served in various roles, most recently as director of operations. Peterson attended the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith where he pursued a degree in mathematics.

• Kristopher Adams has been named director of the Northwest Arkansas Technology Summit by the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce. Adams comes to the chamber from a career with nonprofit organizations. He holds a master's degree in strategic communications from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, a master of divinity degree from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va. and an undergraduate degree in religion from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

• Ron Martindale has been appointed as the commercial loan officer for the Rogers branch of United Federal Credit Union. Martindale has been with United since 2019 and previously served as a mortgage adviser. He attended California State University, Fullerton, where he studied business administration.

• Chris Blair has been named chief administrative officer of Northwest Health's Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. Blair is coming from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas., where he most recently served as director of business development. Blair earned his bachelor's degree in nursing from Excelsior College in Albany, N.Y. and a master's of business administration from Texas Women's University in Denton.

• Stephen J. Gilbert was recently named vice president of facilities and construction management for Washington Regional System. Gilbert oversees space planning, construction, maintenance, safety, security, emergency management and environmental services. He holds a bachelor of arts in landscape architecture and a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

• Malachai Garrett has been promoted to general manager of the You Move Me Northwest Arkansas location. Garrett originally joined You Move Me in January of 2021 as a crew lead for its Oklahoma City location. You Move Me, a residential moving company, began its service to the NWA community on Friday at 1370 S.E. Moberly Lane in Bentonville.

• Melanie Houston, was presented with the Elbert S. Graham/Elza Tucker Award by the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce for her work as the Lowell mayor's assistant. It is an award for outstanding service and recognizes individuals for significant contribution to the betterment of the Lowell community.

