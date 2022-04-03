Club news: Fly Tyers learn to tie

Pieces N Patches

The Pieces N Patches quilt club will meet at 10 a.m. April 4 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers. The program will be presented by Denise Gelinas on quilt gadgets. Anyone interested in joining the group is invited to attend. On April 22 and 23, Pieces N Patches will be holding a garage sale. The public is welcome to shop quilt fabrics and notions, patterns, books and other non-quilt items.

Information: email ritamadson5@yahoo.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. April 7 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Maylon Rice of Fayetteville, and its focus will be on the governors of Arkansas from 1860-1885 and how they impacted the state's history during the Civil War, Reconstruction and beyond.

The meeting is open to all those with an interest in the history of the Civil War. There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted.

Information: email dkp55@ymail.com.

NARFE

The Bella Visa Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. April 8 in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 South in Pineville, Mo. The meeting will feature a presentation on the Civil War by Dale Phillips of the Bella Vista Historical Society. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: email mirstocks322@att.net.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. April 9 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Information: (479) 521-3194 or (479) 751-2489.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on April 9 in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel at 75 Prospect Ave., where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: email bvvohh@gmail.com or (479) 381-9366.

Mount Comfort

The Mount Comfort Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Mount Comfort Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 3816 W. Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville.

All association members are welcome to attend the meeting. Annual reports will be given, projects discussed and board members elected.

Please consider leaving a living legacy in your will or making a memorial donation for a loved one to the Mount Comfort Cemetery Trust Fund. Tax deductible donations for maintenance can be mailed to Mount Comfort Cemetery Association, 3878 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville 72704. Please make checks payable to the Mount Comfort Cemetery Association.

Information: (479) 755-3874 or email mt.comfort.cemetery.assoc.ar@gmail.com.

Fleet Reserve

The Fleet Reserve Association will meet at noon April 16 at Wagon Wheel Country Cafe, 4080 N. Thompson St. in Springdale. FRA meets the third Saturday of the month.

Information: 479-770-0137 or kimycoslett@gmail.com.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will be having its April dinner meeting beginning at 6 p.m. April 22 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. The meeting is open to U.S. Armed Forces active duty, former and retired officers and warrant officers from all components, and their spouses and guests.

The guest speaker will be Cpt. Erin E. Stone, U.S. Navy (Ret.), a former Judge Advocate General attorney and current director of Council of Chapter affairs for MOAA. Casual dress is recommended. RSVP by April 13 if attending.

The local Chapter of MOAA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to benefit members of the uniformed services, their families and survivors by advocating a strong national defense, and by providing needed support to the community. The chapter provides veterans scholarships and is active in the expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Members also teach U.S. flag history for local fifth-grade students. The chapter hosts six dinner meetings each year.

Information: (479) 799-5639 or email daviderophillips@gmail.com.

Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Amateur Radio Club has a new meeting location. The hams now meet at the Northwest Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in Springdale, 3424 S. Downum Road. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.

Information: bellavistaradioclub.org or (479) 530-0967.