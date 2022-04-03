Crawford County communication center project nets over $1 million in covid relief money

County Sales Tax

Crawford County’s sales tax rate is 1.25%. Of this amount, 1% is dedicated to the county’s general, road and public safety funds while the remaining .25% benefits the county jail.

Source: Crawford County Treasurer’s Office

VAN BUREN -- A project to build an emergency communication center in Crawford County got the money needed to continue to the next step at no extra cost to the taxpayers.

The Quorum Court approved using more than $1.03 million from the county's American Rescue Plan fund for the new center at its meeting March 21.

Joanie Best, the county's director of 911 communications, said Thursday the money will go to building an emergency communication center. The building is planned to be next to the Sheriff's Office and jail.

County Judge Dennis Gilstrap said Thursday the county would have had to go to the residents and ask for a sales tax increase to get the money to build the new center had the Quorum Court not approved paying for the project.

"By using this, the money coming from the American Rescue Plan funds, that part of it is a win-win," Gilstrap said.

Best said all three call centers in the county's 911 system were consolidated into one facility at the Sheriff's Office as of Jan. 6. This was done to bring the system in compliance with Arkansas Act 660 of 2019, which established the Public Safety Act of 2019, amended the Arkansas Public Safety Communications Act of 1985 and aimed to develop a next-generation 911 system, according to the Arkansas Legislature's website.

Outside the Sheriff's Office, Crawford County's other two call centers were at the Van Buren and Alma police departments, according to Best. The Sheriff's Office was chosen as the site for the consolidated center due to it being the largest available for this purpose. The center is still in the process of acquiring new equipment for the consolidation.

However, none of the centers were designed for social distancing and ventilation because they were built prior to the covid-19 pandemic, according to Best. A new building would provide a replacement facility with improved separation from the public and jail, in addition to proper ventilation.

Best said space is also a major issue in the current facility. The communication center is budgeted for a full staff of 13 full-time dispatchers, and has anywhere from two to three people on duty on at a time while currently having a total of 10. It also runs out of a room Best estimated at slightly less than 250 square feet in size, all with a single bathroom.

"So this building will allow them to be able to be separated as far as men and women's bathrooms," Best said. "That was a big thing for me, to be able to have them more comfortable when they come to work, rather than feeling so much like a sardine can."

Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Friday he supports the project as well. He believes the new center is necessary to accommodate both the state-mandated call center consolidation and county population growth.

The Crawford County American Rescue Plan Committee approved a more than $1.07 million proposal by Best to build the new center in November. The Quorum Court approved a request for proposals to determine the feasibility of a new center that same month.

Gilstrap said the county received a total of four proposals for the emergency communication center project prior to March's Quorum Court meeting. He signed the necessary paperwork with the Fort Smith-based architecture firm Tim A. Risley and Associates to get the project started Thursday. The more than $1.03 million in American Rescue Plan money is expected to cover the budget.

The county is going into the design stage of the project, according to Gilstrap. He expressed hope construction will start mid-summer.

Kelsey Young, a dispatcher at the Crawford County Emergency Communication Center, works on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the center in Van Buren. Joanie Best, the county's director of 911 communications, said Thursday that more than $1.03 million appropriated from the county's American Rescue Plan to fund the center's budget for this year will go toward building a new facility next to the county sheriff's office and jail. Visit nwaonline.com/220403Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



