ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Dancers, drummer, artist in residency at UCA





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Dance, drum, fiber art

Atlanta-based Core Dance, with Gasali Adeyamo, a Nigerian-born indigo fiber artist, and Akeem Ayanniyi, a Nigerian drummer and drum maker, will perform "The Colors of Love/The Colors of Life," 1:40-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Harding Centennial Fountain on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. In case of rain, the performance will move inside to the Student Center Ballroom (Room 205A).

It's part of a three-day residency for Adeyamo, Ayanniyi and Core Dance founder Sue Schroeder, hosted by the university's College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences. Admission to all the events of the residency is free.

Ayanniyi and Core Dance will also showcase "Planetary Dance," in which participants can run, walk or stand in a series of concentric circles, creating a moving mandala to a steady beat of drums, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday on the west-side lawn of Win Thompson Hall.

And Adeyemo, known for his work in batik, tie-dye, and cassava paste resist methods, and Ayanniyi will host workshops on Adire cloth making and drumming, respectively, at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in Room 311 of McAlister Hall. The artists will also take part in a dinner and an informal conversation, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in McCastlain Hall's Fireplace Room.

Admission to all events is free. Visit uca.edu/cahss/artists-in-residence.

Essence Vocal Band from Jacksonville will be vying for the title of VoiceJam Champion Saturday at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A cappella festival

Eight high school, collegiate and community a cappella groups from around the country will vie for the title of VoiceJam Champion at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $19 to $39.

Essence Vocal Band from Jacksonville joins VIBE from Dallas; Fifth Measure from Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn.; The Ozarks from Springfield, Mo.; KeyHarmony from the University of Central Florida in Orlando; A-Side from A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, Texas; Grains of Time from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C.; and Green Tones from the University of North Texas in Denton in the competition finals.

The center is also hosting a series of VoiceJam workshops from 8:50 a.m.-5 p.m. Full workshop passes are $20.

A full schedule, more information and tickets are available at waltonartscenter.org/special-events/voicejam-festival. Call (479) 443-5600.

'Cinderella' auditions

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, holds auditions for performers 16 and older, by appointment, noon-8 p.m. April 8-10 for "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella." Auditioners should prepare one to two minutes of a song in the style of the musical and readings from the script; songs, script "sides" and links to practice videos will be available upon registration — visit asc701.org/auditions. Video auditions will be accepted. The performances dates are July 22-24 and 29-31. For more information, call (870) 536-3375 or email lcollins@asc701.org.



