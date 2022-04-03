Deanna Jones - Bart Barlogie





Deanna Jones became the bride of Bart Barlogie at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Harvest Inn, St. Helena, Calif. Justin Acri officiated.

The bride is the daughter of the late Demaris Jones of Little Rock and Jeff and Debra Jones of Redfield. Her grandparents are the late Jacque and Jimmy Jones and the late Ann and Woody Wahlquist, all of Little Rock.

Kathy and Dr. Bart Barlogie of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late Inez and Walter Dandridge and the late Elizabeth Barlogie and the late Dr. Hermann Hammans.

The ceremony site was decorated with a mix of ranunculus and garden roses in shades of cream, burgundy, blush and burnt orange.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a long-sleeve gown with a plunging V-neckline and a fit-and-flare skirt. She carried a bouquet of garden roses and ranunculus.

Serving as flower girl and ring bearer were Charley Barlogie, niece of the groom; Oliver Barlogie, nephew of the groom; and Luke Jones, all of Little Rock.

The bride is employed with The Fold: Botanas Bar and Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom in event services and catering, is a municipal trading assistant for Crews & Associates and is owner and operator of Arkansas Picture Booth.

The groom is owner of The Fold: Botanas Bar and Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom.

After a honeymoon in St. Helena, the couple will live in Little Rock.





Deanna Barlogie (Brad and Jen Photography)





