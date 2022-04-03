Dr. Danyell Crutchfield Cummings





It has been a while since Danyell Cummings left her high-school classroom to be an administrator -- then left there for a districtwide job.

But at heart, she's still a teacher who wants every student to have a chance to get a good public-school education and take what they've learned to excel in life.

And as the first Black female board president of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Alumni Association, Cummings -- who, as a young child, was labeled "at risk" by school officials -- hopes to use her influence to bring local students and the university together to help ensure bright futures for the former.

"I've learned a lot over the course of these years ... being a member of the board," says Cummings, for whom this is the sixth year.

The association is responsible for awarding some $100,000 in scholarships each year. "Being able to support scholarships, which was my passion, has been an experience that ... I treasure," says Cummings, who's on the board scholarship committee. Reading students' scholarship applications, and hearing their stories, "is something that you don't forget easily."

Definitely not something to be forgotten easily by someone who serves as director of assessment and accountability for the Little Rock School District. In her role, Cummings oversees local, state and national assessments for the district, leading evaluations and approving research endeavors.

UALR believed in and supported her, Cummings says, and she'd like to see it do so for college-bound Central Arkansas students by way of relational capital.

"I would like for this university to partner with the local school districts," she says. "This university sits smack dab in the middle of [the] Little Rock School District, Pulaski County [Special] School District and then you have North Little Rock right here. ... To me, there is no reason why there can't be a tight connection, even a tight pipeline from schools to the university."

She'd like to see the university put an initiative in place specifically for area students, one that would bring students to see UALR as one of the first post secondary options to them.

Ideally, she continues, students in the districts would know university representatives by name and see UALR "as a viable option for themselves."

These desires reflect Cummings' shrewd practicality, combined with her passion for seeing young people reach their full potential.

"Professionally, she is a teacher at heart," says Katrina Owoh, Cummings' friend, sorority sister and former alumni board member. "Even though she is now on the administrative level, she has never lost sight of providing students the very best educational experience.

"Her intellectual ability to learn subject matter, provide sound reasoning and gain knowledge and understanding to share with others is a gift," Owoh continues. "She is confident in who she is and her purpose in life. Her passion to educate all students and make a difference is a commitment that runs deep within her."

Cummings would attest that her lessons on commitment came from her parents, Lawrence and Easter Crutchfield. Through them she learned that "being the best that I could be was important to my success."

She also learned a strong work ethic from her mother, who was a domestic worker; and her father, who worked his way from janitor to supervisor at Tyson Foods in North Little Rock.

"They believed that whatever you chose to do, you should be the best at it," Cummings says. And through them, she adds, "I came to know that prayer changes things."

A LARGE BROOD

Cummings is the 12th of 15 children.

"We didn't have a lot of money growing up, but I didn't know it," she says. Her mother -- a niece of the late, noted Governor's Mansion cook, Liza Ashley -- was an excellent cook herself. "Mom could make anything out of nothing," Cummings says.

What the Crutchfield children lacked in money, they made up for in love ... and imagination. Among other activities they spent their play time singing and dancing, even going so far as write, produce and perform their own stage productions.

Cummings was a Little Rock School District student through her sophomore year at Little Rock Central High. When her father retired and moved the family outside the city, she finished her high-school education at Mills University Studies High School in the Pulaski County Special School District. After graduation, she headed to UALR on a full scholarship.

As an undergraduate student, she excelled. She was chosen as a Writing Center tutor and as a Ronald E. McNair Scholar, a role by which she presented original research across the country. She was chosen as a Student Government Association senator for her college. And she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.'s Epsilon Phi Chapter.

Except for the doctorate in educational leadership that she earned from the University of Arkansas, Fayelleville, all Cummings' post secondary education has been at UALR. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in English literature, she earned a master's degree in secondary education, with an emphasis on special education and assessments.

It wasn't until her sophomore year at UALR that she decided to become an educator.

"I always loved English and had some pretty great English teachers," she says. "I also learned that I could major in English literature and still go into other career fields." A couple of her professors told her they thought she'd be a great English professor.

Then, her role as an AmeriCorps volunteer took her to Baseline Elementary School in southwest Little Rock, where she tutored students and worked with "a very skilled teacher" -- Lucille Mothershed, related to Little Rock Nine member Thelma Mothershed-Wair. This experience led Cummings to realize that her calling would involve molding students in the K-12 realm, rather than at the college level.

She went on to teach regular, pre-advanced placement and advanced placement English at J.A. Fair High School. The school, she says, "was filled with some of the brightest students, and I was blessed to teach many gifted, truly intelligent young people who are doing great things."

LEAVING NO CHILD BEHIND

Cummings thinks back to being labeled "at-risk" in school -- not because of her grades; she was a "strong" student who enjoyed school -- "but because I came from a large family, and we didn't have a lot of money." When she heard the term, she didn't know what it meant. "No one ever explained to me, no one ever explained it to my parents.

"I think that it's important for parents to know what's happening with their children's education and I think that every student deserves an opportunity to experience their education on their best terms ... I think that equity is not equal, but equity is fair. And all students deserve the best shot possible to be successful."

So as an educator, Cummings dedicated herself to making sure otherwise marginalized children got the piece of educational pie due them, and has helped parents to make sure their children did so. This, along with her work as an advocate for students with disabilities, helped to earn her the title of Teacher of the Year in 2003.

But her career took a turn when the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001 was signed into law.

The state of Arkansas partnered with the Southern Regional Education Board to help improve education in its schools through their High Schools That Work reform model. Cummings was chosen as the High Schools that Work Coordinator for J.A. Fair.

"It was really a good experience. And that was something I was proud of that came out of some of that reform -- getting students engaged and getting them to see how learning affects them."

FROM CLASSROOM TO OFFICE

Cummings eventually switched gears again when she became interim assistant principal at Fair. The new job took her directly into the realm of student discipline and how to manage it long-term.

"I did have to change my mindset because ... I had been in the classroom and then I did work in curriculum, with reform, but I had to deal a lot with discipline," she says. "What I learned about me in that position is that my beliefs about discipline sometimes differed from what the policy was." Cummings didn't understand why school policy mandated such punishments as, for instance, suspensions for chronic tardiness. "This was not a solution to what clearly was a surface problem with underlying root causes." The bright side: her principal, along with her assistant-principal colleague, came up with more "creative" ways to work with students in such situations.

Her next career stop: becoming coordinator of testing, then, within a year, director of testing for the Little Rock School District before taking on her current role. She went "from thinking about what was good for my students in the classroom, to what was good for my students in my building, to what was good for my students in my district."

She'd learned from her earlier roles that testing could be scary for everybody, even teachers.

"What I wanted to do was ... change that mindset. Testing doesn't have to be scary if we understand, number one, why we're doing it, and then we understand the data that's coming from it that is meant to help." And helping people become comfortable with assessments -- comfortable understanding their data, what that data says about them, and how they could use that data to improve -- is something she enjoys doing.

In addition to her 9-to-5 job Cummings owns a business, The Strengthening Group LLC, by which she helps individuals and entities reach their potential by offering such services as speaking engagements, coaching and consulting. She has worked with churches, colleges, social groups, companies and local- government departments as well as with families.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore refers to Cummings as "an exceptional woman."

"She's a very unusual person in the sense that a lot of times, folks that are so skilled and in some ways a psychometrician, a data person ... sometimes are not individuals that are very social," Poore notes. "That's such an opposite of Danyelle. She is a person that has an amazing background in terms of looking at data and doing analytics ... but she also is a very warm and caring person that reaches out into our community in so many different ways. That happens through her sorority, that happens through the university, and through the school district itself."

TIME, TALENT, TREASURE

And Cummings' dedication to her community has been as striking as her dedication to the students in the school district. The member of Little Rock's St. Mark Baptist Church quotes that famous phrase in Luke 12:48 in the New Testament -- "'to whom much was given, of him much will be required'" -- and her parents' admonition: "'If you got it to give, then you need to give it.'"

A graduate of the Little Rock Chamber Leadership Greater Little Rock Class XXIX, Cummings served as curriculum chairwoman for Class XXXIV and chairman for Class XXXV. And she has stayed active with Alpha Kappa Alpha. She's now a member of the sorority's local alumnae chapter, Beta Pi Omega.

One project that was near and dear to Cummings' heart was Alpha Kappa Alpha's former international signature youth program, ASCEND (Achievement, Self-Awareness, Communication, Engagement, Networking and Developmental Skills), which "was like a small school dedicated to supporting the whole student," she explains. She coordinated the program, which, over three and a half years, reached 217 students and graduated more than 160 students.

Also among Cummings' volunteer activities is her role on the board of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, which annually inducts notable people with Arkansas ties, living and deceased. Black Hall of Fame chairman Charles Stewart recruited Cummings for the board in 2014 after she was identified as someone who'd be fit to lead the hall's Distinguished Laureate Lecture Series. Cummings has chaired the series since 2014.

Stewart has found Cummings "to be collegial, intellectually curious, organized and an excellent communicator."

"Danyell has mastered the art of being able to walk with and work with the powerful, and has not lost the common touch," he says. "She has humility and pride in her upbringing ... and used it to develop the tenacity and fortitude that has allowed her to navigate many obstacles to achieve success."

MOM TO THREE

Family life is important to Cummings too. She's mother to college students Rodney, 21, and Rahji, 18; and high-school student Ramsey, 16.

Tjuana Byrd Manning, local lawyer, former president of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas and also a sorority sister, notes that Cummings seems to have achieved "the work-life balance challenge that so many women face." Byrd Manning, who describes Cummings as "a phenomenal mother," remembers the boys' younger days, when Cummings "was also serving the community through our sorority and her other civic organizations while working to obtain her Ph.D."

"She continues to fulfill her responsibilities to her family, to her work and to her volunteer leadership and service with excellence."

That "work-life balance" Cummings maintains today includes spending her free time climbing Pinnacle Mountain with her sons; reading; traveling -- and gardening, a hobby the pandemic brought out. She also enjoys painting -- "and resting," she adds. Finding time for that rest must be a challenge; it's obvious that Cummings is a woman who wears many hats.

Under the hat she dons as UALR Alumni board present, she says she hopes to see an increase in alumni association membership. Yearly membership dues range from $20 for those who graduated within the last three years to $40; a lifetime membership is $750.

"I'm asking all graduates and even those who graduated from other universities but would like to support this community of students to become a member of the alumni association."

SELF PORTRAIT

Danyell Cummings

• DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH: March 2, Little Rock

• MY FAVORITE EDUCATOR GROWING UP, AND THE MAIN THING SHE TAUGHT ME: My no-nonsense sixth-grade teacher, Mrs. Madison at Mitchell Elementary School. She showered me with positive affirmations, telling me that I was beautiful in my dark brown skin; that I was intelligent, strong and well-abled. She introduced me to a poem, called "I Am The Black Child" by Mychal Wynn, that I would eventually recite at the sixth-grade graduation program and that I still hold dear today.

• ONE THING I WISH MORE PEOPLE REALIZED ABOUT EDUCATING OUR YOUNG CITIZENS: All of them want to learn, want to be better -- and they can and will learn once they know that the person educating them truly cares about them and their success.

• THE BEST THING I LEARNED AS A MEMBER OF THE GREATER LITTLE ROCK CHAMBER LEADERSHIP CLASS OF XXIX: Always recognize and thank those who helped you.

• PEOPLE WOULD ROLL ON THE FLOOR LAUGHING IF THEY KNEW THAT: I, along with some of my siblings, would sing and perform musical numbers from the movie "Grease 2."

• MY FANTASY DINNER GUESTS: Jesus; Sojourner Truth; my great grandmother, Lottie Burnett; Oprah Winfrey; President Barack Obama; Michelle Obama; Ruth Bader Ginsburg

• AS A WOMAN AND A LEADER, I'M INSPIRED BY: My mother, Easter Crutchfield. She has a quiet strength that truly embodies what it means to be a mother, a leader and a woman.

• MY FAVORITE PIECE OF ADVICE TO GIVE STUDENTS, MY CHILDREN AND OTHER YOUNG PEOPLE: Experiences make life worth living; collect as many as you can.

• FAVORITE BOOK READ WITHIN THE LAST YEAR: "Hearing God" by Dallas Willard

• MY FAVORITE QUOTE: "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths." Proverbs 3:5-6

• ONE WORD TO SUM ME UP: Grateful





“They believed that whatever you chose to do, you should be the best at it,” Cummings says of her parents. “I came to know that prayer changes things.” -Danyell Cummings (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





