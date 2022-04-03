Eatery honored for job well done





With bacon-wrapped pork filets and Babe's Blossom Sauce, the Colonial Steak House in Pine Bluff has earned blue-plate status from the Division of Arkansas Heritage.

The long-standing restaurant at 111 W. Eighth Ave. was recently inducted into the division's Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. Co-owner Allison Hall accepted the restaurant's award Thursday afternoon.

Hall, 42, started at Colonial 17 years ago as a server, a role she still plays even as she shares ownership with Scott Mouser.

Attention to detail and consistency, Hall said, are why she believes Colonial earned a place in restaurant immortality.

"We found what works and it sticks," she said. "We are strong believers of tradition."

Hall is a second-generation Colonial employee, which started at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Beech Street in August 1974. It was relocated to its present address in 1987, and Hall's mother, Dana Gateley, owned it for 25 years. Hall's son Cole Waller, 21, is now in his second stint on the Colonial staff.

"I started working here when I was 13 or 14. I worked until I was about 18; I moved out of state, and I've been back for about the last two years," Waller said. "My grandmom worked here, and I'd sit up and work in the office and watch everything."

Colonial employs 10 to 12 people, depending on the time of year, Hall said. Extra hands are usually called on during November and December to help facilitate Christmas parties.

Linda "Babe" Scarver, 69, has worked at the restaurant for 46 years and agrees with Hall that there is a family atmosphere.

"We all get along just like family," Scarver said. "I love everybody, and I think they love me, too."

Hall affirmed, adding: "We want her here for many, many more years."

Asked how one stays at the same workplace for nearly five decades, Scarver told the story of being a single mom of five who needed to be home to get the kids to and from school and "do everything a mother is supposed to do." Scarver credited Mouser with giving her the nickname.

"I just got here and couldn't leave," Scarver said. "I'm still here."

TOP TASTES

Scarver does "everything" in the kitchen, Hall said, from cooking to putting plates together for presentation to doing sauces.

"She's the backbone of the kitchen," Hall said.

One of Scarver's most talked-about creations is the Blossom Sauce, the recipe for which she declined to reveal, save for one ingredient -- "lots of love put into it."

Waller called it a "secret sauce," but Hall clarified it as an apricot and brandy sauce.

"Really, I couldn't tell you how much of what Babe puts in it. That's Babe's thing. She's been doing it all these years. I don't think any of us could replicate it."

Ask Waller for his favorite dish, and he'll reveal the bacon-wrapped pork filets.

"Those are, hands-down, my favorite," he said. "Those have always been my favorite. Either that or the grilled chicken."

Scarver described her favorite dish in one word -- "everything."

HALL OF FAME STATUS

Arkansas Heritage is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. The division held its Food Hall of Fame ceremony on Feb. 7 at the Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock, but Hall was unable to attend at the time, according to a division spokesperson.

The Food Hall of Fame began in 2016.

Dairy King of Portia (Lawrence County) and Neal's Cafe of Springdale were also inducted among restaurants. The World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff in Arkansas County was inducted as a food-themed event, and La Casa de Mi Abuelita in Redfield won the People's Choice Award.

Chicken was named Food of the Year.

The Colonial Steakhouse opens Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5-9 p.m.





Alicia Parker (from left), Linda “Babe” Scarver, Thomas Warner, Tabatha Warner, Allison Hall, Jacob Singer, Cole Waller, Josh Sturgeon and Beverly Miller serve up “hall of fame” dishes at the Colonial Steak House in Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





