Fayetteville shuffling transportation bond projects

Transportation bond projects

FAYETTEVILLE -- Cost estimates for transportation projects in the city are coming in at about double what was anticipated.

City administrators plan to push certain projects to a later date, find additional money sources and cut certain features of projects where they can to address the issue.

Voters approved a $73.9 million transportation bond issue in April 2019. Administrators came up with a list of projects and estimated the total cost at $62.2 million, leaving some money for projects in a future bond issue.

Now, the total estimate for those projects is nearly $125 million. Labor and supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic, along with a high demand for contractors in the region, resulted in inflated costs, said Chris Brown, Public Works director.

In 2020, bids for work were coming in about 6% under original estimates, Brown said. Cost estimates started to get out of hand by late last year, he said.

The city is taking on 2019 bond projects in three phases. The City Council authorized $36.3 million to use for the first phase of transportation projects.

So far, the city has spent or obligated $27.3 million of the $36.3 million. Department heads are piecing together projects for a second phase of projects to get underway sometime this year.

Brown presented the inflated budget figures to the City Council's Transportation Committee on Tuesday. Consensus was to cut out 10 projects with associated administrative costs, lowering total costs by about $40 million. Federal aid and philanthropic grants will help cover some costs.

It's still possible some of those projects could come back as part of a later phase of the 2019 bond issue, Brown said. But if costs stay on the current trend, those suspended projects would have to wait until the city asks voters to approve a new bond referendum, he said.

Before 2019, the previous bond referendum was held in 2006.

The language of the transportation bond issue was written intentionally to provide flexibility for unexpected outcomes, Brown said. None of the projects was specifically mentioned in the issue voters approved. However, the city provided information on specific projects on its website and during public meetings to inform residents of the intended work, he said.

For another day

Projects on the chopping block include two associated with the city's 71B Corridor program: changes to College Avenue from Green Acres Road to Township Street and on South School Avenue from 15th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The area where Green Acres Road branches off from College Avenue would be moved to make it easier for cars traveling south to turn right onto Green Acres. A traffic signal would be placed at Poplar Street.

The plan for South School Avenue would have the street reduced to three car lanes, with one lane in each direction north and south and a turning lane in the middle, from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard south to 15th Street. A painted buffer would separate cars from a two-way bicycle lane on the west side. On-street parking also would line certain spots on the west side.

Pieces of a project to overhaul North Street from Garland Avenue to Mission Boulevard also would have to wait for a new bond referendum. Those pieces are from where the Razorback Greenway crosses North Street east to College Avenue, and from College Avenue east to Mission Boulevard. The intersection of North Street and College Avenue is still on the list for work.

The Transportation Committee in February decided to reprioritize the North Street corridor project, agreeing to focus on the intersection with College Avenue, and the intersection with Garland Avenue east to Leverett Avenue.

A proposed mini-roundabout on North Street that would replace a stop sign at Hillcrest Avenue, west of Mission Boulevard, gained significant attention from neighbors, mostly in opposition. Under the current plan, that piece would have to wait until a new bond referendum.

Additionally, putting a sidewalk on the south side of Rolling Hills Drive between College Avenue and Old Missouri Road with mini-roundabouts at certain intersections would wait until a new bond referendum. Other postponed projects include sidewalk improvements to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard; work on the interchange at Interstate 49 and Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard, formerly known as Porter Road; and some traffic signal work around town.

Projects still on

So far, 11 projects have either finished or are under construction. Another 16 are in the design phase. Two haven't had design work done yet but are still on the list: putting a bicycle track and sidewalks on Maple Street from the Razorback Greenway west to Garland Avenue and closing the railroad crossing on University Avenue with a pedestrian trail tunnel beneath.

The city applied for a grant for the Maple Street project and didn't get it, but plans to apply again this year. City administrators have been working with Arkansas & Missouri Railroad on the University Avenue project and discussions are ongoing, Brown said.

Brown gave examples of other projects still on the list that have costs higher than anticipated. For instance, a project at Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard and Deane Street will put a roundabout at the intersection, with trail and sidewalk work on both streets. The project, next to where the city's police headquarters is being built, will be part of what the city is calling the Midtown Corridor.

The original estimate on the project was just more than $1.2 million. The estimate now is nearly $4.3 million, Brown said.

Another section of the Midtown Corridor, stretching from Deane to Poplar streets, also is more than $3 million over budget. The original estimate was $5.1 million, and the current estimate is about $8.4 million.

A project to extend Plainview Drive south to Appleby Road with a roundabout connecting the two pieces to Rolling Hills Drive at the Fiesta Square shopping center has a current estimate of nearly $6.6 million, up about $3.1 million from the original $3.5 million estimate.

Another project to overhaul the intersection of College Avenue and Millsap Road was budgeted for $1.2 million. The current estimate is nearly $4.3 million.

Feeling the pain to various degrees

Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville all have transportation projects underway.

Most of Springdale's transportation projects got under contract for construction before costs started surging last year, said Ryan Carr, deputy director of engineering operations with the city. Springdale voters approved a $92.7 million transportation bond issue in February 2018, more than a year before Fayetteville held its vote.

However, Springdale is seeing inflated costs with remaining projects at about 20% more than the original engineer estimates, Carr said. The city is still on track with all of its projects, but administrators have looked to cut costs on more aesthetic aspects of projects and are seeking federal aid where they can get it, he said.

Rogers similarly got started on its transportation projects sooner than Fayetteville. Voters approved a $180 million transportation bond issue in August 2018.

The city takes a slightly different approach to bond issues than Fayetteville, said John McCurdy, Rogers community development director. City administrators typically put out a bond referendum to voters every five or six years and present a list of high-level priorities, such as making it easier to get from downtown Rogers toward Walmart headquarters in Bentonville. The city then shows voters a list of street, trail, intersection and infrastructure projects it would prioritize to accomplish certain goals. Any lower priority projects can then move onto the next bond referendum. McCurdy said he believes the approach provides a little more flexibility with voter expectations.

Rogers is seeing about a 25% increase in costs for projects overall, McCurdy said. However, administrators never had an expectation to complete every project, and remaining ones will carry over to another bond referendum in a few years, he said.

Bentonville is in a similar boat as Fayetteville. Voters there approved a $173.5 million transportation bond issue a year ago.

Few projects have had their costs locked in under contract at this point, Transportation Director Dennis Birge said. Costs are coming in 20%-30% higher than originally anticipated so far, he said.

The city is hoping to start getting projects under contract by late this year with construction ramping up by early next year, Birge said. Bentonville, like Fayetteville, has had difficulty getting competitive bids from contractors. Private construction work is booming, which usually means public work suffers, he said.

Cities also are competing for the same contractors, and with all the major cities in Northwest Arkansas having major work going on all at once, the number of available contractors becomes sparse, Birge said.

Bentonville is prepared to cut costs where it can and reprioritize projects as needed, he said. Department heads plan to update the City Council when they get a better idea of how much higher costs will end up over original estimates, Birge said.

"Hopefully the market changes, but there's sure not any sign of it right now," he said.