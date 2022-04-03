File provides timeline of shooting’s aftermath

The Arkansas State Police investigative file on the killing of Hunter Brittain by former Lonoke County sheriff's Deputy Michael Davis gives a clearer timeline on the events that unfolded directly after the shot that took the teen's life.

A jury found Davis guilty of misdemeanor negligent homicide on March 18 in the death of Brittain. He originally was charged with felony manslaughter on Sept. 17.

Davis received the maximum penalty, a one-year jail sentence and $1,000 fine. With a misdemeanor conviction, he will still be allowed to own a gun and serve as a law enforcement officer.

It is the first time in recent history that a jury in the state has convicted an officer for an on-duty shooting.

Rebecca Payne, Brittain's grandmother who raised him for the last years of his life, said after the trial that all the family members wanted was for Davis to never own a gun again, and they needed the felony conviction for that. She said the family didn't wish for a prison sentence.

"He will never be forgotten," Payne said of her grandson. "He meant a lot to us. We are never going to forget about him ever."

Brittain, who wanted to be a NASCAR driver, was known for working on vehicles. It isn't surprising to family members or friends that he spent the evening and early morning of June 22 and 23 changing the transmission on his truck with friends Jordan King and Landon Crowder.

King and Brittain test-drove the vehicle just before 3 a.m. Crowder stayed at the repair shop to pick up tools, King and Crowder testified.

The vehicle was loud and smoking and wasn't shifting out of first gear, King told investigators. The two quickly found out it also wouldn't shift into park.

Davis passed Brittain's truck on the side of the road, where King said the two had stopped to put transmission fluid in the engine. He testified that a coolant jug was used to keep the car from rolling back as they did this.

As he drove past, Davis said he noted a large cloud of smoke and saw the truck's reverse lights go on. He pulled into a nearby church and waited to follow the truck.

The vehicle couldn't move faster than 25 mph because it wouldn't shift, special prosecutor Jeff Phillips said during the trial. Davis later told an investigator that he thought the vehicle was moving about 40 mph.

A heavy cloud of smoke made it difficult to read the license plate on the vehicle that was making a racket, he told an investigator. He started to suspect the vehicle was stolen.

On the stand, Davis said he turned on his blue lights.

Davis was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley on July 1 for violating a policy that required a camera to be on during any engagement with the public. He said on the stand that the camera should have been activated when Davis' blue lights were.

Dispatch logs from the file state that Davis advised he was pulling into Mahoney's body shop at 3:08:22 a.m. It's at 3:08:45 a.m. that Davis is heard across the radio saying, "Shots fired."

In a matter of seconds, King and Brittain jumped out of the car to grab a jug -- they planned to put it behind the wheel of the vehicle to stop it from rolling.

Davis said Brittain jumped out, slid across the gravel and shoved his hands into the white GMC's truck bed before the deputy could exit his car. Davis said he told Brittain to get back in the vehicle, to show his hands, and to stop. He said Brittain didn't comply and instead had his hands in the truck bed, digging.

King heard the gunshot as soon as he placed a foot on the ground, Phillips said.

Phillips said King did not hear anyone yell to get back in the truck.

Davis' body camera starts with "shots fired, shots fired."

Lonoke County Deputy Nathaniel Rice's camera footage starts as he's driving to the scene, less than 30 seconds after Davis' footage starts.

Davis is heard saying over the radio, "Shots fired, SO, shots fired."

"Don't move," Davis can be heard saying multiple times to King, who is still in the vehicle with Brittain's dog.

About 45 seconds after Davis' footage starts, he can be heard saying, "106, you did say that you have medical en route, correct?"

A Lonoke County sheriff's office log report shows that Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services was dispatched at 3:09:51 a.m. -- about a minute after the vehicles pulled into the body shop.

At about two minutes after the dispatch of shots fired, Rice arrives at the scene.

"Detain him," Davis says to Rice. "Just detain him."

Rice holds the 16-year-old King at gunpoint while yelling commands.

"Back up to the sound of my voice," Rice says. "OK, that's fine. Stop. With your right hand, grab the back of your shirt."

The commands keep coming until he has King on the ground and handcuffed.

Nearly three minutes after the shots-fired dispatch, Davis tells Rice, "The guy jumped out of the f****** truck and grabbed something out of the back and it was a f****** oil can."

King can be heard saying something from the ground in Rice's footage, but it is inaudible.

"What are y'all driving the vehicle like that?" Davis says. "Why'd he hop out of the truck and grab that? Didn't put the truck in park. Nothing.

King responds, "Because it won't go in park."

He adds something about the shift being messed up.

Soon after, Davis looks in the back of Brittain's truck. He curses to himself.

He tells dispatch to notify the chain of command and says medical is needed immediately.

For the first time, Davis and Rice approach Brittain on the ground.

"We've got to try to do something, dude," Davis says as he looks at Brittain, nearly four minutes after the dispatch of shots fired.

"Man, why would he jump out," Davis says to Rice as they work to roll Brittain over.

"Davis, it's OK," Rice says.

"It's not OK, man," Davis replies.

At about four minutes and 40 seconds after the video starts, Rice tells Davis to head back to the police vehicles.

It is soon after that Rice says that Brittain is still breathing.

No one seems to ask Davis how many times he shot Brittain.

The officers question if there are one or two gunshot wounds.

CPR is started about six minutes after Rice's video starts.

About the same time, Davis can be heard crying on the side of a vehicle in his body camera footage.

A female deputy asks, "You OK?"

"He's a kid," Davis responds.

"I don't care, it doesn't matter," she says.

Davis says,"He f****** jumped out of the truck and was grabbing a can of oil."

The female deputy adds, "You didn't know that at the time."

About seven minutes after the first dispatch that shots were fired, an officer tells Davis its time to chill and stop talking. A few seconds later, he asks if he can have Davis' gun.

Davis complies and then goes to a vehicle to sit by himself.

Rice takes over chest compressions on Brittain about eight minutes after his body camera started. He continues the compressions for about three minutes.

During that time, the officer who took Davis' gun offers to put his own gun in the deputy's holster. Davis refuses.

At about 12 minutes into Rice's video, he starts interviewing King. Deputies at the scene hear Brittain's name for the first time.

Davis, still secluded in the vehicle, can be heard crying for multiple minutes about 13 minutes after his video started.

At 14 minutes and 38 seconds after the dispatch of shots fired, an ambulance pulls onto the scene.

At about 19 minutes and 38 seconds into Rice's camera footage, Brittain is no longer on the ground next to his truck.

At 3:35:07 a.m., nearly 27 minutes after Davis says that shots were fired, MEMS notifies emergency medical services that it is transporting Brittain to UAMS Medical Center.

About 10 minutes later, at 3:43:55 a.m., the paramedics notify dispatch that Brittain has coded and that they have diverted to Springhill Hospital, according to dispatch logs.

Nearly an hour later, relatives of Brittain start calling dispatch to ask for information on where the teen has been transferred. They aren't given answers.

Later that morning, Brittain is pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.





Dear readers:

On Friday, the Arkansas State Police released the law enforcement video of the aftermath of the June 23, 2021, shooting death of Hunter Brittain in Lonoke County.

Because of the great public interest in this case, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has made the video available, but with two alterations: The view of the victim’s body has been blurred by our staff out of sensitivity, and the video, which is nearly 19 minutes long, has been shortened to about 15 1/2 minutes to eliminate portions that had no audio or meaningful video.

Alyson Hoge

Managing Editor

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette











