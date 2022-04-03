Fulsome chases down favorite in Mile

HOT SPRINGS -- It was a win for the home team.

Fulsome, a son of Into Mischief ridden by Florent Geroux from the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort barn of two-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox, ran down the 4-5 California-based favorite Cezanne to win the Grade III $400,000 Oaklawn Mile for horses 4 years old and up in 1:36.43 on Saturday.

Fulsome, whose winning time was the fastest mile this season at Oaklawn, finished a neck in front of Cezanne, trained by Hall of Fame member Bob Baffert and ridden by Flavien Pratt, who was two lengths up on third-place Runnin' Ray, ridden by Martin Garcia and trained by Joe Sharp. Necker Island, ridden from Chris Hartman's barn by Mitchell Murrill, finished fourth, 33/4 lengths behind the winner.

Market Analysis, owned in part by his trainer Robertino Diodoro, took the early lead and held it through three-quarters of a mile under the ride of Luis Contreras, but would fade to eighth in the field of nine, 18 lengths behind Fulsome.

Runnin' Ray was second through the first quarter-mile, a head behind the leader's opening split of 22.73. Fulsome was last, 63/4 lengths off the lead.

"I think [Fulsome's] wheelhouse is when he gets a pace," Cox said. "A mile, a mile and sixteenth, I think whoever there's some pace to run at, he's going to come running. He's a very honest horse. He always tries and that's kind of what I was hoping for coming into this race."

The half was run in 45.87, with Market Analysis, Runnin' Ray, Cezanne and Roadster, who finished seventh, in first through fourth, respectively. That running order remained through three-quarters when the race truly began.

Cezanne led the way out of the second turn and seemed geared to win, but the matter was soon exposed as undecided.

Fulsome carried momentum from sixth place through three-quarters to second by half a length with an eighth of a mile to go. He continued to work away at Cezanne's lead with each stride until he pulled in front.

Pratt said he was pleased by Cezanne's effort.

"We had a good trip," he said. "He really ran a good race."

Cox got his wish before the wire.

"I think lots of times with the mile races here at Oaklawn, you get some pace," Cox said. "They don't always back up, but they are quick enough."