FYI: Doug Stowe signs new book Sunday

April 3 (Sunday)

Dinosaur Adventure -- Forty dinosaurs visitors can see, ride and pet, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Fort Smith Convention Center. $25 and up. dinosauradventure.com/fortsmith.

"Meteor Shower" -- Two couples, several plots, tons of laughs in this script by Steve Martin, 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $15 & up. Final performance. arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988.

"Hamilton" -- 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $199-$449. Final performance. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Sinfonia Choir Concert -- With Phi Mu Alpha, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"A Southern Exposure" -- A story about family, laughter, heartbreak, anger, love and forgiveness, 2 p.m. April 3; 7:30 p.m. April 6-9, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. fslt.org or 783-2966 (Ext. 2).

"Tiger Style!" -- "How to define success and how it's different from our parents' version," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday extended through April 10, in person and streaming through TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$28. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Book Signing -- With woodworker Doug Stowe, author of "The Wisdom of Our Hands: Crafting, A Life," 2-4 p.m. with a reading at 2:15, Conservatory of the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Proceeds will benefit the Eureka Springs Public Library Capital Campaign. Email douglasstowe@gmail.com.

__

April 4 (Monday)

2022 Small Works on Paper -- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, through April 25, Integrated Design Lab Gallery, Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. Free. www.arkansasarts.org.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Serendipity Book Club -- 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Adult Speaker Series -- "Dug Hill Through the Years" with Dale Phillips and Xyta Lucas, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Hawksbill Winds -- With the UA Chamber Ensemble, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "The Lions of Fifth Avenue" by Fiona Davis, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

April 5 (Tuesday)

UA Press Author Spotlight -- Danielle Badra, author of "Like We Still Speak," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Author Talk -- Rob Wiedenmann & Ray Fisher, authors of "The Silken Thread," 6 p.m., Ziegler Reception Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Triveni -- With tabla master Zakir Hussain, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

__

April 6 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Wednesdays Over Water -- "The Dirty South," 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World" by C. A. Fletcher, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville, hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 7 (Thursday)

Daytime Woman Book Club -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Poetry Happy Hour -- With Sandra Jackson-Opoku and Melan White, 5:30 p.m., Beer Forest at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs. Audience members also invited to read. Hosted by Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow. Free. writerscolony.org or gotahold.beer.

Cocktail Tour -- Picture Perfect, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- Jessica Hooten Wilson, author of "The Scandal of Holiness," 6 p.m., Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

April 8 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Featured Artisan -- Leana Fischer of May We Fly, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 8-9, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings in Eleven -- 5 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drink & Draw -- With Stacey Bee, 6:30 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series -- "The Princess Bride," 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Also scheduled are "Steel Magnolias," April 9; "Man With a Movie Camera," April 16; and "Rad," April 30. $10 and up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

April 9 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- With Ms. Jessica, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Crochet Group -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- With Shabana Kauser, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Dining in the Dark -- A culinary fundraiser, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $100. faylib.org.

__

On Show

"Aprons: Function to Fad" -- "Everything from utilitarian aprons used by housewives and tradesmen to novelty aprons used just for show," all with NWA connections, through April 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project -- Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

"Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows" -- A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Light Fantastic" -- New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Wheel" -- An exhibition of photos that "honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory," through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

"The Dirty South" -- Exploring themes of "Southern Landscape" -- both the natural and man-made; "Sinners and Saints," a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as "Black Corporality," or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com