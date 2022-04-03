Glass artist Denise Lanuti also loves creating in her custom kitchen

Go & Do

Lanuti’s Glass

Studio Show

What: Demonstrations and lots of new artwork

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 15-16

Where: 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville

Admission: Free

Information: Email dlanuti@gmail.com

We all have something -- or somewhere -- that fires up the serotonin just by holding it or seeing it: the woods where you grew up playing hide and seek, a cabinet full of your mother's old copper cookie cutters, the room in your house that makes you feel the most peaceful. In the feature "My Favorite Things," we invite Northwest Arkansans to share those special things or places that bring them joy.

Denise Lanuti has almost certainly never been busier. As she told What's Up! in 2020, she's not only making lampwork beads -- which she has done since way back in the 1980s -- she's also making sconces and nightlights and big, beautiful pieces of glass intended for display. And in the middle of all that, she's inviting the public into her Fayetteville studio April 15-16 for a spring open house.

"I am having the best time of my life right now," Lanuti says with almost-giddy delight. "I feel like I've gone through this creative explosion! I'm doing a lot of different styles and coming up with some really incredible designs!"

Most recently, Lanuti says she's started adding glass enamel paint to her list of skills.

"I'm also in the process of an online class with Narcissus Quagialta, a world renowned master glass maker. It's redefining my glass language beyond words. It's so exciting! My work is likely to really grow in a totally new direction. I'll still use glass fusing as my medium, but I'm actually making glass.

"Growth is the name of game for me," she adds. "I'm constantly looking beyond what I'm doing, thinking about what the possibilities are."

What Lanuti does wasn't always so varied -- or so complicated. Once upon a time, her art was all wearable and confined to weaving beads into earrings, pins and barrettes.

"I actually did really well with that small business, and it helped having a supplemental income for household repairs and vacations," she remembers. Her favorite beads were cut glass from Czechoslovakia, and "when the market dried up and I couldn't get those beads anymore due to the revolution in Czechoslovakia, I decided to buy a torch and some glass rods from Italy and start experimenting with beadmaking.

"There was no written material at that time about how to make beads, there were no videos. Nothing," she says. "I melted so much glass trying to figure it out!"

It wasn't long before Lanuti became well known as a lampwork bead artist, but the strain of sitting at the torch began to tell on her back. "I had to try other ways of working in glass," she remembers.

"I had made a small fused glass dish out of some millefiori and glass rods that I used in beadmaking, and while doing a trunk show at Crystal Bridges, I was displaying some of my beads in this dish -- and a customer wanted to buy the dish. Up until that moment, I really hadn't considered pursuing fusing. But that's all the prompting I needed."

When Lanuti and husband Richard moved from Prairie Grove into a new house they built on Rock Street in Fayetteville, she was able to create the studio of her dreams -- about 1,700 square feet and full of big equipment: Kilns, saws, grinders, glass cutting tables, light tables. "There are lots of sheets of glass, six different work stations for grinding, slicing, sandblasting, cutting... I like people coming by to see what I do and how I do it, because they're actually really, really surprised."

Fans might be surprised not only by her new work -- wave pendants, Buffalo river earrings and rivers of Arkansas pendants, for example, will be available at her studio show -- but also to find that her favorite space in her home is not her studio but her kitchen, which she talks about here.

Why is your kitchen your favorite space? I love to cook, and it's got beautiful views front and back, great appliances, plus I did the tile work and glass lighting fixtures.

I'm always looking to add: more delicious recipes.

If I could change one thing about it: I wish I had laid tile instead of wood floors. I wouldn't worry about it as much, and tile is easier to care for.

The item in this space that I love the most is: The Thermidor double oven.

The item in this space that I use the most is: my cooktop.

The item I can't do without is: my prep sink.

The comment I hear most often about this space is: how inviting and well laid out it is.

The object in this space I have the strongest emotional tie to is: I designed a light that's about 10 feet long across the kitchen wall made out of red glass tiles and some of my fused glass, and the fused glass matches the pendant lights over the bar. It's a beautiful, soft light, perfect in the evenings.

Got a maker you'd like to see featured? Email bmartin@nwadg.com.

Denise Lanuti of Fayetteville in her kitchen Wednesday Mar. 2, 2022. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Glass wall sconces made by Denise Lanuti of Fayetteville are displayed Wednesday Mar. 2, 2022. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Glass necklaces made by Denise Lanuti of Fayetteville are displayed Wednesday Mar. 2, 2022. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Glass necklaces made by Denise Lanuti of Fayetteville are displayed Wednesday Mar. 2, 2022. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Denise Lanuti of Fayetteville in her studio Wednesday Mar. 2, 2022. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Denise Lanuti of Fayetteville in her kitchen Wednesday Mar. 2, 2022. Visit nwaonline.com/220306Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Lanuti’s glass pendants will be on display and for sale at her studio open house April 15-16. (Courtesy photo)

