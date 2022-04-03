North Little Rock notebook: Governor to speak at chamber event

Governor to speak at chamber event

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be the keynote speaker at the 37th annual meeting of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

The event will take place at Simmons Banks Arena starting with a cocktail reception at 5:15 p.m. North Little Rock Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Derrell Hartwick, Bobby Gosser Jr. of Baldwin & Shell Construction and Anna Beth Gorman of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas are also scheduled to speak.

The meeting serves as a yearly networking event for the city's business community. For the chamber, it's an opportunity to address its members to give recognition to local business people.

Air show to return after 6-year pause

The North Little Rock Airshow will be back this fall after a six-year hiatus.

The air show will take place at North Little Rock Municipal Airport Oct. 22 and will feature "intense, entertaining aerial demonstrations," according to a news release.

Some of the featured acts include a jet truck, parachute team, military aircraft and equipment, and scale model aircraft demonstrations.

"The Airshow is a point of pride for the airport and the city of North Little Rock," said Clay Rogers, director of the North Little Rock Municipal Airport, in a news release. "We're excited to bring it back for families with some new additions like pre-purchasing tickets online and a more robust kids' area."

Route in city set for Tour de Rock

The Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute's Tour de Rock will take place June 4.

The event will have 25, 50, 62 and 100 miles routes through Central Arkansas and will include journeys through North Little Rock. The eastbound lane of Washington Avenue will be closed from South Locust to Riverfront Drive from 6 to 8 a.m. The event raises money to fight cancer and bills itself as the largest cycling event in Arkansas.