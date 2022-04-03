Governor’s appointments

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments this week:

Dr. Renice Davis, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. Term expires July 1, 2027. Replaces Eddie Thomas.

Donna Dial, Pine Bluff, to the Board of Trustees of Southeast Arkansas College. Term expires July 1, 2028. Replaces Paul Bennett.

Michael Lamoureaux, Russellville, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Tech University. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces Eric Burnett.

Dr. Florine Milligan, Forrest City, to the Board of Trustees of East Arkansas Community College. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Willie Smith.

Jerry Morgan, Jonesboro, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas State University System. Term expires Jan. 14, 2024. Replaces Dr. Timothy Langford.

William “Dubs” Byers, Gould, to the Board of Corrections. Term expires Dec. 31, 2028. Reappointment.

Alonza Jiles, Judsonia, to the Board of Corrections. Term expires Dec. 31, 2027. Replaces Bobby Glover.

Kelly Erstine, Conway, to the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Term expires May 1, 2027. Replaces Dr. Michael Stanton.

Kevin Tipton, Cabot, to the Career Education and Workforce Development Board. Term expires June 30, 2024. Replaces Michael Garner.

Justin Allen, Sheridan, to the Board of Visitors for Arkansas State University Three Rivers. Term expires July 1, 2028. Replaces John Cole.

Mary Chambers, North Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.

Raymond Long, Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Term expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Roy Ragland.

Heather Nelson, North Little Rock, to the Board of Visitors for the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Term expires July 1, 2028. Replaces Emily Cox.

Shannon Newton, Bryant, to the Board of Visitors for Arkansas State University Three Rivers. Term expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Diana Reggans.

Andy Davis, Roland, to the State Banking Board. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Replaces David Leech.

Stephanie Garner, Russellville, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires Jan.y 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Dr. Lillie Lee Lane, Paris, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Reappointment.

George O’Connor, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Harold Perrin, Jonesboro, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Replaces Gregory Stanfill.

Carey Smith, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Denise Sweat, McCaskill, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Term expires Jan.y 14, 2026. Reappointment.

David Beck, White Hall, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Term expires Dec. 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Crystal Renee Gates, Austin, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Term expires Dec. 31, 2024. Replaces Ashley Graves.

David Nixon, Springdale, to the Board of the Information Network of Arkansas. Term expires Dec. 31, 2024. Reappointment.

Darrell Allen, Hope, to the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Board. Term expires Aug. 1, 2023. Replaces Russell Gibson.

Justin Heimer, Fayetteville, to the Child Welfare Agency Review Board. Term expires March 1, 2023. Replaces Joshua Bryant.

Gregg Parrish, Bigelow, to the State Crime Laboratory Board. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Replaces Josh Farmer.

Tim Hill, Springdale, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires Dec. 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Mayor Gary Morgan, Portland, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Mike Gaskill.

John Neal, Harrison, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires Dec. 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Damon Reed, Conway, to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees. Term expires Dec. 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Farris Hensley, Alexander, to the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board. Term expires Jan. 1, 2026. Reappointment.

William Lundy, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board. Term expires Jan. 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Lance Spicer, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Fire and Police Pension Review Board. Term expires Jan. 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Maria Pena de Martinez, Mabelvale, to the State Library Board. Term expires Oct. 18, 2028. Replaces Jo Ann Cooper.

Daniel Burkhead, Benton, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Term expires Jan. 26, 2024. Reappointment.

Edward Loveless, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Term expires Jan. 26, 2023. Replaces Robert Downum.

William McBride, Benton, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Term expires Jan. 26, 2024. Reappointment.

Kyle Rogers, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Home Inspector Registration Board. Term expires Jan. 26, 2024. Replaces Allen Trammel.

Harold Bonne, Van Buren, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Term expires April 26, 2026. Replaces Brooks Jackson.

Julie Kelso, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Term expires April 26, 2027. Replaces William Hall.

Jeffrey Steiling, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers. Term expires April 26, 2027. Replaces Michael Jelong.

Cecille Doan, North Little Rock, to the State Board of Collection Agencies. Term expires Jan. 1, 2025. Replaces Sandra Jackson.

Warner Smith, Smackover, to the State Board of Collection Agencies. Term expires Jan. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Michael Hocutt, Little Rock, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Term expires Dec. 31, 2026. Reappointment.

Vern Green, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers. Term expires Nov. 1, 2026. Reappointment.

Dr. Rhonda Mattox, Roland, to the Mosaic Templars of America Center for African-American Culture and Business Enterprise Advisory Board. Term expires Oct. 31, 2025. Reappointment.

Molly Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Crime Victims Reparations Board. Term expires Oct. 5, 2025. Reappointment.

Lt. Eugene Tyree, Jr., North Little Rock, to Crime Victims Reparations Board. Term expires Oct. 5, 2025. Reappointment.

Andrea Brooke Tharp, Pangburn, to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board. Term expires Jan. 14, 2024. Replaces Terry Suen.

Sharon Parrett, Hot Springs, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Alicia Storey, Jonesboro, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Debra Crews, Rogers, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires Sept. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Sean Culpepper, Benton, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires Sept. 14, 2026. Replaces Cheryl Anderson.

Dr. Antimoore Jackson, Little Rock, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires Sept. 14, 2025. Replaces James Regnier.

Andrea Roaf-Little, Pine Bluff, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires Sept. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Teresa Roark, Camden, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires Sept. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Dr. William Viser, Arkadelphia, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Term expires Sept. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Shawna Barber, Jonesboro, to the Veterinary Medical Examining Board. Term expires March 1, 2027. Replaces Phillip DeSalvo.

Dr. Conley Byrd, Redfield, to the Veterinary Medical Examining Board. Term expires March 1, 2027. Reappointment.

Col. Thomas Anderson, Roland, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Miles Crawford, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2025.

Randy Henderson, Blytheville, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Rebecca Ives, Camden, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Holley Little, Benton, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Brian Marsh, Alexander, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Kelley Sharp, Farmington, to the Arkansas Workforce Development Board. Term expires May 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Sheriff Phillip Miller, Searcy, to the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Term expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Ron Brown.

Chief Mike Reynolds, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Replaces Bob Harrison.

Matthew Scott, Russellville, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Reappointment.

Eugene O’Nale, Heber Springs, to the State Emergency Response Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Reappointment.

Pamela Boyd Shields, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission. Term expires Oct.r 15, 2026. Reappointment.

Paul Mlakar, Jr., Alma, to the Arkansas Veteran’s Commission. Term expires Oct. 15, 2026. Reappointment.

James Gillam, Clinton, to the Arkansas Veterans’ Commission. Term expires Oct. 15, 2023. Replaces Charles Singleton.

Judith Branscum, Marshall, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires March 29, 2023. Replaces Alex Bigger.

William “Al” Eckert III, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires March 29, 2026. Replaces Miles Goggans.

Swan “Rusty” Moss, Dermott, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires March 29, 2026. Reappointment.

Doug Melton, Bella Vista, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires March 29, 2025. Reappointment.

David Vandergriff, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Term expires March 29, 2025. Reappointment.

Bill Poynter, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.

Jim Shamburger, Hot Springs, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2028. Reappointment.

Skot Covert, Maumelle, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2023. Replaces Jeff Baskin.

Randy Wolfinbarger, Eureka Springs, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Reappointment.

Kalene Griffith, Bentonville, to the State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Reappointment.

Laurie Black, Lake Village, to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2028. Reappointment.

Ronald Fuller, Little Rock, to the Arkansas History Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Reappointment.

David Cawein, Bella Vista, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2027. Replaces Matthew Stone.

Miles Goggans, Star City, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Mary Eldridge.

Peter Prutzman, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Forestry Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Allen Bedell.

Andrea Allen, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Tobacco Settlement Commission. Term expires Oct. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Scott Bray, Alexander, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires July 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Earl Stiles, Marianna, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires July 1, 2024. Replaces Richard Bransford.

Travis Senter, Osceola, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires July 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Gregg Garner, Lake City, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires July 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Donald Felts, Joiner, to the Boll Weevil Eradication Committee. Term expires July 1, 2025. Replaces Glenn Brackman.

Tiffany Sharp, Brookland, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Deborah Mays, Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Ryan Clayborn, Harrison, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Elizabeth Waldrum, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires June 30, 2024. Replaces Kimberly Whitman.

Tyra Greenwood, Sherwood, to the Arkansas Early Childhood Commission. Term expires June 30, 2024. Replaces Staci Croom-Raley.

Gerald Canada, Bryant, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Term expires Jan. 31, 2024. Replaces Kelly Bryant.

Jack Crumbly, Widener, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Term expires Jan. 31, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Sederick Rice, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Term expires Jan. 31, 2024. Reappointment.

Michael Cranford, Foreman, to the Arkansas Spinal Cord Commission. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Darrell Loveless.

Alexandria Bennett, El Dorado, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires Aug. 31, 2024. Replaces Robert Coon.

Dr. Kathryn Berry, Magnolia, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires March 23, 2025.

Mayor Robert Berry, Eureka Springs, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires Aug. 30, 2024. Replaces Sheila Boyd.

Bruce Davis, Hot Springs Village, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires Aug. 30, 2024. Reappointment.

LeRoi Emerson, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires Feb. 12, 2023. Replaces Sam Harris.

Stephanie Freedle, Prairie Grove, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires March 23, 2025.

Vernard Henley, Jr., Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires Aug. 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Mayor Douglas Kinslow, Greenwood, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires March 23, 2025.

Kabir Kumar, Bentonville, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires March 23, 2025.

Amanda Nipper, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires Feb. 12, 2025. Reappointment.

Gloria Redman, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires Feb. 12, 2025. Reappointment.

Dr. Derek Slagle, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires Feb. 12, 2025. Reappointment.

Russ Swearingen, Rogers, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires on February 12, 2025. Reappointment.

Mary Zunick, Hot Springs, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Term expires Feb. 12, 2025. Replaces Nicholas Ogle.

Davis Bell, Des Arc, to the Arkansas Rural Development Commission. Term expires Dec. 31, 2025. Replaces Lynn Hawkins.

Jay Bunyard, De Queen, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Reappointment.

Johnny Mitchum, Maumelle, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Granville Callahan.

John Newcomb, Osceola, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Replaces Tom Denniston.

Tracey Rancifer, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Gary Sewell, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

James Smith, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Reappointment.

Lindsey Wingo, Rector, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Replaces Jim Andrews.

Richard Zimmerman, Mountain Home, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Term expires Jan. 14, 2026. Reappointment.

Lori Arnold, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Alexandria Barker, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Shalene Caple, Benton, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Replaces Mahdee Farshad Raiees-Dana.

Anne Creekmore, Marion, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Replaces Jon Wilkerson.

Leigh Garvin, Sherwood, to the Arkansas State Independent Living Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Christopher Balos, Springdale, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Kimberly Clayborn, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Carol McDearmon, Greenbrier, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Kesha Pilot, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Jonathan Taylor, Conway, to the Arkansas State Rehabilitation Council. Term expires Feb. 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Amanda Sanders, Mountain Home, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Term expires Dec. 1, 2026. Replaces Judy Watson.

Robert Cowie, Paris, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Term expires March 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Audrey House, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Term expires March 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Andrew Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Term expires March 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Michael Post, Altus, to the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. Term expires March 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Thomas Conner, Springdale, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Term expires Oct. 1, 2022. Replaces John Hales.

Steve Rucker, Alma, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Term expires Oct. 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Dewayne Tooke, Warren, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Term expires Oct. 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Patricia Wingfield, Little Rock, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Term expires Oct. 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Clay Crump, Kirby, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee. Term expires Oct. 5, 2024. Reappointment.

Paul Hastings, Little Rock, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee. Term expires Oct. 5, 2024. Reappointment.

Christopher Sanborn, Mountain Home, to the Marine Sanitation Advisory Committee. Term expires Oct. 5, 2024. Reappointment.

Bill Allison, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires Dec. 1, 2025. New position per Act 647 of 2021.

Karen Breashears, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires May 1, 2025. Reappointment.

Ed Carrington, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires Dec. 1, 2025. New position per Act 647 of 2021.

Brandon Harris, Bono, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires Dec. 1, 2025. New position per Act 647 of 2021.

Mary Beth Hatch, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires Dec. 1, 2025. New position per Act 647 of 2021.

Michael Crouch, Searcy, to the Data and Transparency Panel. To serve at the pleasure of the Governor. Replaces Jonathan Askins.

David Carter, Warren, to the Bradley County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 9. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Charlotte Denton.

Ronnie Eans, Griffithville, to the Prairie County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 1. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Lynn Hatcher.

Julia Stokes, Dardanelle, to the Yell County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 4. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Terry Mark Byrd, Jr.

James Wells, Paris, to the Logan County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 6. Term expires Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Charles T. Pearson.