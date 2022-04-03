Horses eye distance in Temperence Hill

HOT SPRINGS -- Today's $150,000 Temperence Hill Stakes, covering 11/2 miles for horses 4 years old and up, isn't Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's longest race. But it is the longest stakes race, consequently the longest race for Oaklawn's stars.

The Temperence Hill has a post scheduled for 4:39 p.m.

Lone Rock, a son of Majestic Warrior trained by Robertino Diodoro, had an 11-race run of nine wins and two second-place finishes snapped when he finished sixth in the Grade III Razorback Handicap over 1 1/16 miles on Feb. 12. But with an extra 7/16 of a mile to race today, his 9-5 morning-line favoritism makes sense.

"No one was really closing that day," Diodoro said. "They kind of ran around there in the same order. He was taken out of his element that day, and the race wasn't far enough. [Jockey] Ramon [Vazques] said after the race he had a hard time pulling him up. He galloped out strong, but when it was all said and done, it wasn't his day and it wasn't his distance."

Nearly 200 years ago, thoroughbred races from one town to the next took place. In this century and the last, Oaklawn's Trail's End, reserved for the season's final day of live racing, covers 13/4 miles. England's Queen Alexandra Stakes holds claim to the world's longest race at 23/4 miles and 33 yards.

The strategy of longer races entertains fans and horsemen alike.

"They're fun to watch, and they're fun to prepare a horse for," Diodoro said. "You've got to make sure you have the miles on the horse and have him tight enough to run that far."

Jockey Jon Court is set to ride Last Samurai, owned by Willis Horton of Marshall, the morning line's 7-2 third choice. He said the longer the race, the more there is for a rider to consider.

"You have to be aware of the strategy that has to unfold for a horse to be able to finish at his best potential," Court said. "That can be easier said than done. Once that gate opens, a lot of things can change. You just hope that when he breaks and runs away from the gate that he'll settle into a stride that will give him something left at the end of the race. You also want to be able to get him to use enough to get the positioning you desire to set him up for the best outcome."

Strong Tide, a son of English Channel trained by Michael Lauer, is the 2-1 morning-line second choice. He is entered off a 10-length win in a 11/2 mile allowance race at Oaklawn on Feb. 25.

Diodoro also trains 6-1 entrant Goalie, a recently-claimed son of Bodemeister with David Cohen his listed rider. Goalie won at 11/2 miles by 9 lengths on March 17.

"I'm kind of excited about that horse," Diodoro said. "He's a horse that could be another Lone Rock. They're not easy to find, but he showed the other day he could've gone another [lap]. When [David Cohen] pulled him up, he gave a little buck and was playing coming back to the winner's circle."