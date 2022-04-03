Hugs and handshakes





The Downtown Little Rock Partnership's annual luncheon and meeting was back in person March 16 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

With a theme of Downtown Redefined, many attendees had the opportunity to see old friends for the first time in two years. Hugs were abundant before the partnership's executive director, Gabe Holmstrom, got the party started -- along with help from comedian Brett Ihler.

The partnership's Top of the Rock award was given to McKibbons Hospitality in recognition of its investments in downtown Little Rock. The company has built four hotels in the area since 2004 -- the first was the Courtyard by Marriott as part of the First Security Center. The company also has built Hampton Inn & Suites, Residence Inn by Marriott and Homewood Suites by Hilton.

Brent Birch, president of the partnership's board of directors and executive director of the Little Rock Tech Park, was presented with a painting of the Tech Park by local artist Matt McLeod.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



