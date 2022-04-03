In public interest

Imagine you're publishing a weekly newspaper in your Arkansas hometown of 3,000.

You're expected to accurately inform your readers of events that affect their lives while serving as an ambassador for your community and relying on vital financial support from local advertisers and subscribers; you're always walking the inevitable tightrope between earning a living and maintaining community trust and respect.

There will be times when your moral and ethical principles will be challenged. There's no escaping the natural dichotomy between earning a living and doing what you know is right in the public interest.

Publishers and editors live with such decisions. And the questions within can be daunting, especially if your convictions toward honest journalism are not rock solid.

Do you expose something significant you know will be controversial? How will subscribers and your major advertisers react to your decisions and stories that are likely to affect their families or friends? How will longtime friends feel about you for revealing sensitive information?

After all, these are people you regularly encounter in the grocery aisles and even at church. Their children may attend school with your own, or play on sports teams together.

In other words, in your role as publisher and editor, you quickly discover the depth of your integrity to produce authentic journalism that serves the public interest above your own.

Having been the editor of three daily Arkansas newspapers, I can relate to Ellen Kreth, editor and publisher of the weekly Madison County Record in Huntsville.

Kreth is the Record's third-generation owner and granddaughter of the late Gov. Orval Faubus. For almost a year she has covered the scandal over reported locker-room sexual abuse by some middle school youths against their classmates.

Kreth has chosen to remain a journalist first and foremost by digging carefully into this smarmy matter while realizing the potential negative consequences that could bring, especially when children in a small community are involved.

That means tiptoeing around certain facts, such as taking care not to name or otherwise identify the teens accused of these assaults.

I asked Kreth about her publishing philosophy and the ride she's taken by simply doing the right thing. "This story has taken a year to cover, and we've experienced a lot of ups and downs," she said. "But, looking back, I simply can't imagine not tackling this story and publishing a newspaper each week, knowing what we knew, and saying nothing."

She told me she's received a number of unsigned letters attacking the paper and her personally for daring to cover the story. "But all of the letters (which are similarly written) beg us to stop covering it. None of those letters appear to be from victims of the Title IX sexual assaults. The victims that spoke to us, along with their families, wanted us to tell the stories. They felt the school board did not hear their side of what happened, but only the stories of the accused."

Kreth was gratified to see people speak their minds based on the Record's coverage. "Even school board members excuse their votes, saying if only they had known before what we printed in the paper, their decisions might have been different.

"There have been interesting developments in the case, in the form of lawsuits against the district, for both the Title IX case and the district's failure on several occasions to adhere to the state's FOIA. ...

"And this year, we have 18 people announcing they will run for school board seats. Of the seven board members, four incumbents are running, with only one incumbent without an opponent. Some school zones have four people running."

Kreth and I clearly agree on the role of journalists in a free society in large and small towns that depend on courageous, fair and accurate news reporting.

"One guiding principle in a democracy is the freedom of the press. Although the school district was not forthcoming with information about what happened in the locker room, the students and parents were. They wanted accountability and action.

"We were able to publish what had taken place ... because of our readers and subscribers. And we can see people were disgusted with those actions and the school board's handling of the allegations.

"That's a vital reason why newspapers and the freedom of the press are a tenet of democracy. When people unfairly attack the press, questioning its credibility in order to keep information from getting to the public, they are hurting their own community and its right to know," Kreth concluded.

I'd like to see every weekly and daily paper across our state embrace this First Amendment philosophy toward fully informing readers beyond the simple "process stories" that announce public meetings, traffic accidents, new swing sets at elementary schools, park improvements, etc., to reveal otherwise hidden actions every citizen needs to know.

Doing so requires courage of conviction, as editor and publisher Ellen Kreth understands well.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.