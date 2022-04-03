• Ursula Haverbeck, a 93-year-old German woman, was sentenced to a year in prison by a Berlin court for denying that Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust.

• Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park in Los Angeles, said it was apparent that a missing hiker's dog never left his owner's side in the two weeks after the 29-year-old man died in a remote area of the urban park.

• David Cicimurri, a scientist at the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia, said the study of a newly discovered shark species with microscopic teeth, which lived nearly 30 million years ago, helps determine how animals responded to climate change in the past.

• Dr. Avis Williams, a former Army sergeant and current superintendent of schools in Selma, Ala., was chosen as the first Black woman to lead the New Orleans school system in its 181-year history.

• Kevin Carrol, chief operations officer for Applebee's, said an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email, which later surfaced online, speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.

• Madison Cawthorn, the freshman Republican lawmaker from North Carolina, doubled down on claims that members of Congress have invited him to sex parties and consumed cocaine in front of him, writing on Twitter that "unethical activities exist in Washington. ... If you don't think that's true, you've not witnessed the Swamp."

• Calvin Smyre, the retiring Democratic state representative in Georgia who is President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic, sponsored a bill approved by the Legislature that makes Juneteenth a paid day off for state employees.

• Troy Driver, 41, of Fernley, Nev., was charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary, first-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence, accused of abducting and killing an 18-year-old woman and burying her in a remote grave in northern Nevada's high desert, authorities say.

• Faizan Mustafa, a scholar of freedom of religion and vice chancellor at the Nalsar University of Law in India, said wearing a hijab "for many girls is liberating," as a court upheld a ban on Muslim students wearing the head coverings in schools.