IT postal worker retires after stint with Air Force





Bob Taylor retired from a fulfilling career in information technology in 2007 at the U.S. Postal Service, and then pursued a passion from his past.

"I thought I would be a teacher," Taylor says.

Starting out, Taylor got a bachelor's degree in math, with a minor in physics, from the University of Oklahoma at Norman. He had already done a stint in the Air Force by then, and while pursuing that undergraduate degree he signed up for some classes in educational psychology out of sheer interest. He went on to complete a master's degree in human relations and went to work, first for a minimum security men's prison, then for a center for family and youth and then a crisis intervention center.

"After a year and a half I felt kind of burned out, and it was not a great salary for that, so I went to night school and added a bachelor's degree in computer science," he says.

That lead to the IT position at the Postal Service.

"I really enjoyed it because, for one thing, any time I showed up to do something everybody was glad to see me," Taylor says "To this day, I might run into someone at the grocery store and hear them say, 'Oh, Mr. Taylor, how are you doing?'"

Shortly after, he began working part time with the Veterans Administration, instructing veterans on math, science or English concepts to help prepare them for college.

"I love teaching and I tried to meet them at each person's level, to make sure each person got something out of it," says Taylor, 80, who left that program just before the covid pandemic began. "That was something I was very happy about and that I thought I did pretty well."

He drew upon his penchant for helping people learn when he coached the Arthritis Foundation's Joints in Motion team in 2000 and 2001, too.

"I did two cycles of coaching runners to go twice to the Dublin Marathon," he says.

Running has been a nearly lifelong habit for Taylor.

"I never really quit for long," he says. "I cut back in college and military but then resumed again. I love it. It suits me well. I guess I'm one of those lucky people who experiences what we call a runner's high, where the endorphins get kicked up and we feel really good afterwards, even if we're tired."

Taylor and his wife, Sybil, who met through hiking and backpacking with the Sierra Club in Oklahoma City, were involved with the Arkansas Running Klub for many years, each serving terms as president and as race director.

Taylor developed the River Trail 15K in the Burns Park area, directing it for four years before turning it over to someone else.

In 2001, he carried the flag in the Arkansas Pikes Peak Marathon.

"It was probably my best running days then," Taylor says. "I had just turned 60 years old a few days before and finished 14th in my age group. I had so much fun, with the great camaraderie."

Taylor injured his ankle in a fall a few years ago, and these days gets his aerobic exercise through climbing and cycling.

Covid precautions have kept him out of the rock climbing centers for a while, but retirement has allowed more time for climbing in the cliffs of the Ozark Mountains.

Taylor grew up in Hinton, a small farming community in western Oklahoma.

Taylor's parents divorced when he was about 6, and his father sold their farm and moved to Tulsa, taking two of his four brothers with him.

"The three youngest of us stayed in town with Mom until we went off to college and military," he says.

Taylor noted that her purse was often heavy when he took it from her so she could hold his arm during his visits back home.

"She played bingo for quarters, and she was good at it," he says. "Her purse was full of quarters. Sometimes I would take them and change them into paper money for her."

Taylor started college right out of high school.

"I had one year of college and then I ran out of money," he says. "In the '60s, I would have been drafted into the Army if I didn't do something different and I couldn't stay in college because I was broke, so I joined the Air Force."

Service in the Air Force dovetailed with his desire to get training in electronics, and he became an electronics repairman for the radar systems on fighter jets.

He was first stationed in Montana, at the Strategic Air Command base on the Canadian border.

"We would protect the bombers if they had to go on a bomb run. In the terrible example of when we were worried about the Russians coming over the North Pole and attacking us or coming across from Alaska and attacking, we had fighter jets ready to protect our bombers and return fire," he says.

Having served during the Cold War, Taylor watches with interest the current events unfolding in Russia and Ukraine.

"It really does bring that to mind," Taylor says.

He reads various news sources to keep up to date on the matter, including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"I like to read the news on my iPad every day," he says.

Bob Taylor, 80, had to stop running because of an ankle injury. Now he depends on 20-25 mile bike rides for a rush of endorphins. “It’s not nearly the effort of being on the legs, load-bearing and pushing, pushing, pushing, while carrying your bodyweight,” he says. “It’s just more intense running than on the bike. I feel a wonderful sense of well-being after a nice little ride.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





