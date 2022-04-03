Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 4-3-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• CHARTWELLS@BELAIR MIDDLE SCHOOL, 1301 Commerce Road. Date of inspection March 28. No violations reported. Inspector's note: Inspector spoke with the director and she informed her that there was vandalism on Sunday, March 27, on campus. The director said that while stealing some items in the kitchen, the suspects left the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer doors open. All of the food in the walk-in cooler that must stay cold were put to the side to be discarded. During the inspection, the inspector took several temperatures in the walk-in freezer of the foods that the director wished to keep. The foods that were still frozen she was going to keep and the foods that were just beginning to thaw she was using in meals March 29. Temperatures taken were recorded.

• DOTTIES ON THE MEZZANINE, P.O. Box 7009. Date of inspection March 29. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Corn dogs (103 degrees F) sitting on top of the warmer and greens (116 degrees F) sitting in the warmer are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Manager said that she cooked the corn dogs and greens about 45 minutes prior to the inspection. Corn dogs and greens were reheated in the microwave to above 165 degrees F and the warmer was turned up. Manager said that all food in the warmer is discarded at 1 p.m. daily.

• FRIENDSHIP ASPIRE ACADEMY SE, 1501 W. 73rd Ave. Date of inspection March 29. Ice machine deflector shield is visibly unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed several flying insects in the kitchen area. The premises shall be free of insects, rodents, and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence.

• LITTLE FIREHOUSE DAYCARE, 2911 W. 13th Ave. Date of inspection March 29. Observed drink with no lid and straw. A closed BEVERAGE container if the container shall be handled to prevent contamination of: (1) The EMPLOYEE'S hands; (2) The container; and (3) Exposed FOOD; clean EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, and LINENS; and unwrapped SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES.

• BROADMOOR ELEMENTARY, 1106 S. Wisconsin St. Date of inspection March 28. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Observed no paper towels at hand washing sink. Corrective Action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel. Paper towels were placed at handwashing sink during time of inspection.

• EXXON ONE STOP, 2901 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection March 24. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. No procedures noted for responding to a throwing up or diarrheal event. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to establishment for responding to such events. Observed unlabeled ice bags containing ice packaged in the store. Ice bags should be labeled with identifying information of the store. Observed single service foam cups being stored outside of their protective packaging at self service drink station. Single service cups should be stored in original, protective packaging or by other means to protect them from contamination until being used. Floors under the fryers are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• MAMMOUTH ORANGE, 1315 Donna Drive, Redfield. Date of inspection March 24. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed chicken being thawed improperly. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. Chicken was placed in cooler. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• PINE BLUFF COUNTRY CLUB, 1100 Country Club Lane. Date of inspection March 24. Automatic dishwasher has a reading of 0ppm of chlorine solution. A chlorine solution shall measure 50- 100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F. Sanitizer was replaced and read 50ppm during inspection. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Floors, especially behind and under cooking equipment and under dry storage shelving, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.