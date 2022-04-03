Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 4-3-22

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Nicholas Kelnhofer, 41, and Devan Marie Simpson, 36, both of White Hall, recorded March 23.

Joshua Collins, 62,, of Hickory Hill, Tenn., and Helen Louise Ford, 63, of Pine Bluff, recorded March 25.

Mark Tyler James, 26, and Tabitha Renay Pitt, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 23.

Alex McDonald, 28, of Pine Bluff, and Tamara Latriece Oneal, 29, of Little Rock, recorded March 30.

Etdomilio Castellanos-Paz, 42, and Mary Catherine Taylor, 48, both of Pine Bluff, recorded March 25.

Lafayette Allen, 65, of Westmont, Ill., and Mattie Lee Hollien, 67, of Pine Bluff, recorded March 30.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Jan Bitely v. Lee Bitely, granted March 25.

Allen Nelson v. Tammy Nelson, granted March 28.

Annie Hill v. Aaron Hill, granted March 28.

Corey Lowery v. Samantha Lowery, granted March 28.

Tammy Fitzgerald v. Lonnie Walker III, granted March 28.

Sherri Oliver Wilson v. Randy Wilson, granted March 28.

Lamon Mayo v. Tasharra Taylor, granted March 28.

Valarie House v. Bradford House, granted March 29.

Alisa Johnson v. Leland House, granted March 30.

Warren McCombs v. Pamela McCombs, granted March 30.