Lara earns leadership role for Springdale

AT A GLANCE

EDWIN LARA

SCHOOL Springdale

CLASS SENIOR

HEIGHT 5-9

WEIGHT 155

NOTABLE Two-year starter and senior co-captain for Springdale, the two-time defending state champions in Class 6A. …. Has five goals and two assists on the season. …. Scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Bentonville West. …. Will continue his soccer career at Crowder Community College in Neosho, Mo..

SPRINGDALE -- Leadership in sports is vital, especially with teams intent on maintaining a high level of success each year like the Springdale boys soccer team.

That's why Springdale coach DJ Beeler pegged senior Edwin Lara as a captain this season for the two-time defending Class 6A state champions.

"On the practice field or in the locker room, Edwin leads by example by bringing a focus and intent to every training session," Beeler said. "By making him a captain I hope that the younger players who are just learning what it takes to be successful see how he conducts his business each day and how it translates to quality performances in our games."

Good choice.

Lara is the top player for Springdale (4-1-2, 3-0-1), which will host Fayetteville on Tuesday in a showdown of top teams in the 6A-West Conference. The Bulldogs beat Rogers 2-0 at home Friday after winning 1-0 at rival Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday.

Springdale won its second consecutive state championship when the Bulldogs beat Conway 4-1 in the finals last spring at Benton. The victory marked Springdale's third state title since 2012 and it was the fourth time a boys soccer team had won consecutive crowns in the state's highest classification, joining Pulaski Academy (2000-2001), Little Rock Catholic (2009-2011) and Bentonville (2014-2016). The Bulldogs were led last year by seniors such as Erick Guerrero, Rene Recinos and Diego Flores, who passed the torch to Lara and Johnny Rodriguez, the senior co-captains for this year's team at Springdale.

"It means a lot to me because in past years I've looked up to the captains," Lara said. "I really wanted to be a captain because I feel like I'm ready. To have the honor this year is really special."

Lara's ascension has been well-received by his teammates and coaches. Lara has five goals on the season and he assisted on the goal Rodriguez scored against Rogers on Friday.

"He's a very honest guy and he's hard working," Rodriguez said of his friend and teammate. "He'll do anything to get the 'W' for our team."

Lara scored both goals when Springdale beat Bentonville West 2-0 in a match before spring break at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. Lara scored on a penalty kick in the first half then put the game away for the Bulldogs when he took a pass from Mike Solis and scored with under 14 minutes left in the match.

"On the field, I feel like the game has really slowed down for Edwin," Springdale coach DJ Beeler said. "He has figured out how to be a very efficient and effective player for us. I have a tremendous amount of faith in him. He is off to a good start this season and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can deliver the rest of the year."

Lara had planned on attending the University of Arkansas as a student only after high school. But he'll receive an opportunity to continue his career career after he was invited to play next season at Crowder Community College in Neosho, Mo.

"For me, it means a lot because I was kind of doubting myself," Lara said of the college offer. "I was considering attending the U of A until the Crowder coach gave me this opportunity to play soccer in college. So, I was really happy about that."

For now, Lara and his teammates are focused on getting back to the state finals and adding championship plaque to the Bulldogs' resume. But he knows the competition is fierce with every team hoping to knock off the two-time defending state champions.

"Every team is coming for us, but I think we can handle it," Lara said. "It's not just because of our state championship from last year. It's also our history before that. Every team wants to beat us."