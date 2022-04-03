Worth remembering

I read with interest Rex Nelson's column "Celebrating our cuisine." Does anyone remember Glenn's Drive-in across the street from Lamar Porter Field? This business was owned and operated by my relatives Glenn and Edna Lusk. Their hamburger steak smothered in brown gravy and onions or the cheeseburger was exceptional. The Little League baseball players loved the place.

The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame should consider Glenn's for its "Gone but not forgotten" category. Ask Wally Hall if he remembers Glenn's.

JERRY WILLAMS

Pocahontas

Not really interested

I realize my old friend Tom Cotton is fighting a tough war against those "elites," and I'm supposed to be helping out, but I wonder if Tom really cares what any of us back home actually think. His office regularly sends out email "surveys" where Tom says things like: "We want to hear your opinion." And "I want to hear from you."

Unfortunately, his "surveys" ask us about things like the decision to move MLB's All Star game last year, and typical choices are: 1. No, the decision was cowardly and based on liberal lies, or 2. Yes, I support the decision to cater to the woke mob and liberal media.

Then there was a question on elections, where the choices were; 1. Yes, I support Voter ID and election integrity, or 2. No, I do not care about voter fraud. Recently, a survey on the Iran nuclear deal, had these choices: 1. Yes, I support Iran, or 2. No, I support America.

These are obviously not intended to ascertain anyone's actual thoughts or positions or, goodness' sake, some kind of nuanced thought, but what does he expect from these?

Since the senator seems unwilling to hold town halls, and pushes sham surveys, I wonder how he thinks he's getting any of his constituents' differing opinions. The other question is whether he cares. He seems to live in a bubble with Tucker and Sean, while ignoring their insane takes on things like Ukraine. Recently, I tried to respond to one of his "surveys," even with the bogus choices. I guess the joke's on me, because unless you donate money, it appears the "submit" button is not active.

When we see the latest Sarah Huckabee Sanders gubernatorial ad, along with Tom's constant messaging, it looks like the Republican Party has turned from policy debates to culture wars. The 2020 Republican platform, or literal lack thereof, speaks volumes about the party I thought I knew. Orval Faubus and Justice Jim would be big admirers I'm sure.

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott

The same mentality

It was Sept. 4, 1957, when Elizabeth Eckford was approached by an enraged white mob while attempting to enter Central High School as a result of the Brown v. Board decision to integrate schools. Elizabeth was viciously taunted and harassed with the complicity of the Arkansas National Guard who were mobilized by then-Gov. Orval Faubus.

On March 24, 2022, we observed some Republican senators such as Arkansas' Tom Cotton display the same mentality of the 1957 crowd against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during Supreme Court confirmation hearings. The same mentality 65 years later.

Cotton continues the display of lack of character, racism, arrogance and spiritual impotence. The problem is that it seems most Republicans act the same, according to their legislation and behavior. It appears to be ingrained in families and they see only Black. This blackness initiates an attack on character, and disrespect for our human rights and citizenship.

Zora Neale Hurston stated, "If you're silent about your pain, they will kill you and say that you enjoyed it." This same dismissive mentality was exhibited when we objected to Mike Huckabee speaking for a prayer luncheon for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was just fine with some white folks. Black people didn't matter.

My mother had a saying at our house: Education without wisdom is like a load of books on the back of a jackass. And they will show theirs.

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock

Corporate masters

I am sorry to report that our Constitution is no longer necessary to run our country. We have strong corporate entities to do this for us under capitalism.

With the privatization of the USPS, we can pay whatever our new owners wish to charge to mail letters or packages to friends, family or businesses. Wages decided by corporations will determine which service the public will be able to use. Purchasing all public housing by the corporations will increase profits because the rental fees can be escalated at will because these corporations are also in charge of government, local and national. We the people will earn whatever improves profits. Jobs will be offered only to those who have spent the money for higher educations that they will never pay off or, if they get a job, will never complain about working conditions because their homes and families depend on their income.

In the early days of our country, Africans were imported and placed on private farms to work for housing, food, and whatever medical care needed to protect the owner's investment. They were called plantations.

We have returned to those days with the added advantage of race, sex, or country of origin no longer being considered a factor.

We are plantation states. Welcome to the "new" United Corporations of America.

JUDY LADD

Hot Springs