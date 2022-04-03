Little Rock man, 34, dies after shooting early Sunday; suspect arrested

One man is dead, and another man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, after an early morning shooting Sunday in Little Rock.

Donnie Hood, 34, of Little Rock died Sunday at a Little Rock-area hospital, according to a release from the Little Rock Police Department. Joey Doss, age unknown, later turned himself in, according to police.

Little Rock police officers responded to a shooting call at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release. The shooting call was reported at 7111 Indiana Ave., about a mile west of the intersection of Cantrell Road and North University Avenue in Little Rock.

Officers found Hood at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services to the hospital where he later died, a release states.

By Sunday afternoon, the Little Rock Police Department had tweeted that it was looking for Doss in connection to the homicide. At about 6 p.m., Sunday, the Police Department tweeted that Doss had turned himself in.

Hood’s body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, the release states.

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit responded to the scene. Witnesses were interviewed, and Hood’s belongings, including his pickup, were taken to the crime scene bay, the release states.

“This investigation is ongoing and occurred in the Northwest Division,” the release says.

Hood is the 26th homicide victim in Pulaski County this year. He is the 17th homicide in Little Rock since Jan. 1.