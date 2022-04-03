LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Officials to fill spots on boards and commissions | Resolution on bond underwriting up for approval | City seeks adjustments on spending federal cash

Board to consider city appointments

The Little Rock Board of Directors is scheduled to go into executive session Tuesday to consider a series of appointments to city boards and commissions.

They include one position on the Civil Service Commission, eight on the Sustainability Commission, one on the Planning Commission and three on the Little Rock Zoo's board of governors, according to a copy of the meeting agenda available on the city's website.

Bond underwriter contract on agenda

Officials at Tuesday's Little Rock Board of Directors meeting will consider authorizing a contract with Stephens Inc. as primary vendor, as well as Crews and Associates as joint proposer, to serve as bond underwriter for a series of proposed general obligation capital improvement bonds.

According to a memo included with meeting materials, fees for the underwriter services will be deducted from bond proceeds.

Members of the city board are currently engaged in discussions, led by City Manager Bruce Moore, about the shape of a possible extension of 3 mills for capital improvements.

The mills are set to roll off at the end of this year. Moore has suggested the board pursue an Aug. 9 special election to extend the property-tax levy.

Virus aid spending changes draw look

Adjustments to the planned spending of the first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act money received by Little Rock would leave the city with $712,125 in unobligated money, an official told city board members on Tuesday.

Right now, $923,811 remains unobligated, according to a presentation from intergovernmental relations manager Emily Jordan Cox on Tuesday.

The city received the first of two tranches of nearly $19 million tied to the federal rescue package last May.

Staff members have recommended decreasing the amount of covid-19 mitigation and prevention spending by $400,000 and increasing the spending on fire apparatus by $91,989, among other adjustments.

Officials intend to bring forward resolutions this month to make the allocation changes and to allocate the remainder of the first tranche, Cox said.