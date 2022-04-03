LIVE! in NWA: Country crooner Hayes Carll comes to Northwest Arkansas

Hayes Carll has two stops planned in Northwest Arkansas this spring. The country musician known for his clever lyrics and heartbreaking verses will play at George's Majestic Lounge on April 9, and then he'll be back for Fresh Grass at The Momentary in May.

"I like to tug at heartstrings, find commonality with others, reflect on my own life, and sometimes I do it in a lighthearted way," says Carll about his latest release, "You Get It All." "A lot of musical styles found their way onto this record, but my first and most formative influences came from country music. This is a country singer-songwriter record. It's just unapologetically me."

Carll released his seventh album last year, but audiences have known him since his breakout record, "Flowers and Liquor" (2002). Over the last two decades, he has garnered two Americana Music Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song. His songs have been recorded by Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack and and a slew of others including Brothers Osborne -- who co-authored his new album's opening track, "Nice Things."

"You Get It All" was produced by guitar legend Kenny Greenberg and Allison Moore, a singer songwriter who frequently collaborates with sister Shelby Lynne. Find about more about Hayes Carll at https://hayescarll.com.

Got a new album out? Lots of shows planned for the spring? Reach out to mhooper@nwaonline.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Soul Brass Band performs at 7:30 p.m. April 6 at Maxine's Taproom, 107 N. Block Ave. facebook.com/maxines.taproom.

• Zakir Hussain presents TRIVENI, a classical Indian program featuring Kala Ramnath on violin and Jayanthi Kumaresh on Saraswati veena at 7 p.m. April 5 ($10); and the Joey Alexander Trio performs at 7 p.m. April 7 ($10) at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. waltonartscenter.org.

• Circle of Thirds plays at 7 p.m. April 5; Ben Harris at 5 p.m. April 6; JerGriffin performs at 7 p.m. April 7; and Swing Out Fayetteville and Western Swing RULES band host music and swing dancing and free dance lessons at 7 p.m. April 8 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• A free show with Marbin starts at 7 p.m. April 5, reservations required; a happy hour concert with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and then Randall Shreve & The Devilles Rock & Roll Circus starts at 9:30 p.m. April 8 ($15); The Hotten Hollers Matinee starts at 6 p.m. April 7 ($8); Hayes Carll and Caleb Caudle perform at 8:30 p.m. April 9; MK Ultra plays at 7 p.m. April 10; Lucero and Myron Elkins perform at 8:30 p.m. April 15 ($28-$30); and Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz play at 8:30 April 18 ($25) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Whisky Outlaws play at 8 p.m. April 9; River Tramps perform at 8 p.m. April 15; Dirty Seconds perform at 8 p.m. April 16; and TownHouseFire with Ted Hamming & the Campaign and Keyven Dunn play at 8 p.m. April 30 at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Ashley McBryde starts at 7:30 p.m. April 7 ($25 and up); Rainbow Kitten Surprise plays a sold-out show April 11; Cherub plays at 7:30 p.m. April 14 ($22.50 and up); Samantha Fish takes the stage April 21 ($20 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

• Fayetteville Roots will host The Steel Wheels at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center at 7:30 p.m. April 24 ($25). fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq.

FORT SMITH

• Cody Hibbard plays at 8:30 p.m. April 8 ($12-$15); Tennessee Jet performs at 8 p.m. April 16 ($15); Drake White plays with Kasey Tyndall at 7 p.m. April 21 ($20-$95); Jake Hoot plays at 8 p.m. April 29 ($12-$15); Huster Brother Band plays at 8:30 p.m. April 30 ($8-$10); and Lainey Wilson plays at 7 p.m. May 5 ($15-20) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Hodgetwins perform at 8 p.m. April 8; Frank Foster with Crawford & Power and Dylan Earl play a rescheduled show starting at 7 p.m. April 9; Easton Corbin plays at 7 p.m. April 15 ($20-$49); Forgotten Space happens at 7 p.m. April 22; Liverpool Legends perform at 8 p.m. April 23; Charles Wesley Godwin plays at 8 p.m. April 28; Black Stone Cherry performs at 7 p.m. April 30 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Auralai and Modeling will kick off the Live At Turnbow Concert Series starting at 6:30 p.m. April 28 at Walter Turnbow Park, 106 E. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Dan Alten, Nicole Miller and Jeremy Hellwig start telling jokes at 7:30 p.m. April 7; Seth Dees and Mark Viola do their set at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

LOWELL

• A River Vally Featuring Showcase with Sam Price, Chase Myska, Andy Davis, JJ Molinaro and LG Grey happens at 7 p.m. April 6; and CJ Starr performs at 6:30 p.m. April 8-9 at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com.

BENTONVILLE

• The Rumors start warming up the stage at 7 p.m. for Modeling at 8 p.m. April 8 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., www.facebook.com/modelingmusic

• The University of Arkansas Signature Jazz series presents Dave Liebman at 7:30 p.m. April 6 at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. themomentary.org.

• WellRed Comedy Tour featuring Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan has two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. April 3 ($34.50-$60) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. April 4; Sebastien Bordeaux performs at 7 p.m. April 8; Avery Waltz performs at 7 p.m. April 9; a Mountain Music Fam Jam hosted by Skye Pollard starts at 5 p.m. April 10; Foggy Memory Boys play at 7 p.m. April 15; Patti Steel Trio plays at 7 p.m. April 16; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. April 22; Brick Fields performs at 7 p.m. April 23; 96 Miles plays at 7 p.m. April 29; The Damn Neighbors perform at 7 p.m. April 30; and The Wild Turkeys perform at 7 p.m. May 6 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Borrowed Money starts at 8 p.m. April 7; and Kentucky Headhunters play at 9 p.m. April 8 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

TICKETS

• Tickets are on sale for LeAnn Rimes May 19; Easton Corbin with guests Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal, April 15; Black Stone Cherry, April 30; Dylan Scott, May 13 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Jon Lovitz, June 9-11; Kevin Nealon, Sept. 9-10; Bruce Bruce, Dec. 9-11 at The Grove Comedy Club, grovecomedy.com.

• Tickets recently went on sale for Halestorm performing Aug. 10; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Devon Gilfillian, April 22; Tim McGraw, April 29; The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three, May 8; Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith and Goodbye June, May 14; KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Cody Jinks, May 27; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; ZZ Top, June 29; Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson and Family, Brothers Osbourne, Steve Earle and The Dukes and Allison Russell, July 1; Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, July 13; Train with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis, July 17; Maverick City Music is bringing their Kingdom tour with Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds, July 13; James Taylor, July 15; Big Time Rush, Aug. 2; Dierks Bently, Aug 4; OneRepublic, Aug. 9; Incubus with special guests Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls, Aug. 16; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18; The Black Keys with Band of Horses and The Velveteers, Oct. 13 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, amptickets.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Stars and Sauce April 29-30 ($75 and up) featuring Arkansauce, Opal Agafia, Ben Miller, 1 Oz. Jig, and more, The Farm in Eureka Springs. starsandsauce.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Home Sweet Home Festival ($30 and up) in homes all around Bentonville. The festival will feature Joshua James, Sawyer, Jamie Lou Connolly, Jasper Logan, Brady Byrd, Tiffany Lee, Melody Pond, Dylan Earl, Sarah Loethen, Kalyn Fay, Kevin Kiehn, Eddie Canyon, Benjamin Del Shreve, Pura Coco, Cameron Johnson, Luke Sheafer, Jon Dooly, Will Gunselman, BAANG, Dandelion Heart, Shaun Munday, Ashtyn Barbaree, Jackson Hoyt, Church Street, Josh Noren, Jamie Lou Connolly, Jasper Logan, Brady Byrd, Tiffany Lee, Melody Pond, Dylan Earl, Sarah Loethen, Kalyn Fay, Kevin Kiehn, Eddie Canyon, Benjamin Del Shreve, Andrew McLaughlin, Sons of Otis Malone and more. Hosted by City Sessions. Tickets at www.citysessions.org/homesweethome.

• Tickets are on sale for Fresh Grass at The Momentary May 20-21 in Bentonville. The festival will feature featuring Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys, Amos Lee, Margo Price, Sam Bush, The Jerry Douglas Band, Amythyst Kiah, Hayes Carll, Balsam Range, Bombino, Alison Brown, Arkansauce, Red Baraat, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Willi Carlisle, Son Rompe Pera, Ozark High Ballers, The Gravel Yard and more. ($135 and up for 2-day passes) https://themomentary.org/calendar/freshgrass-bentonville/#tickets.

• Tickets are on sale for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on June 9 ($65-$85) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. 253-7788; theaud.org.

• Tickets are on sale for Fayetteville Roots on the Avenue June 17-19 ($45-$135) featuring Iris Dement, Anna Egge, Leyla McCalla, Black Opry Revue and Bony Light Horseman at Fayetteville Roots HQ, fayettevilleroots.org/ontheavenue.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.