Bulldogs avoid sweep, beat Razorbacks in 12 innings

FAYETTEVILLE — Mississippi State first baseman Luke Hancock made a game-saving catch in the 11th, then had the go-ahead hit for the Bulldogs in the 12th inning Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Hancock’s two-out RBI single against Arkansas reliever Kole Ramage broke a 3-3 tie, and Logan Tanner added an RBI single in the next at-bat to give Mississippi State a 5-3 victory over the second-ranked Razorbacks. The Bulldogs (17-12, 4-5 SEC) avoided a series sweep, broke an eight-game losing streak to Arkansas and won in Fayetteville for the first time since 2015.

Hancock’s leaping catch on a line drive by Peyton Stovall saved a run in the 11th. Jalen Battles led off with a single and advanced to second on a bunt, and ran toward third base on contact by Stovall. Hancock alertly threw back to second base ahead of a sliding Battles to complete an inning-ending double play.

Arkansas (21-5, 7-2) failed to score after leadoff singles in the eighth, ninth and 11th innings. The Razorbacks were 0 for 13 with runners on base and stranded 11.

Stovall and Michael Turner struck out against reliever Jackson Fristoe after Arkansas loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning. The Bulldogs intentionally walked Arkansas leadoff hitter Cayden Wallace in the ninth and 11th innings with runners in scoring position.

Fristoe also worked around a base runner in the 10th and earned the win with a 3 2/3-inning outing. The right hander lowered his ERA to 4.56.

Ramage entered the game after Brady Tygart walked a batter and hit a batter in the top of the 11th inning. He struck out Brad Cumbest in three pitches to escape the jam.

But Ramage created trouble for himself in the 12th when he hit Tanner Leggett with a one-out pitch and walked Kamren James with two outs. The Razorbacks had two pitchers warming up in their bullpen, but elected to stay with Ramage against the Bulldogs’ No. 3 and 4 hitters, Hancock and Tanner, who were a combined 5 for 11 with 4 RBI on Sunday.

Arkansas tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning when Brady Slavens’ sacrifice fly scored Chris Lanzilli from third base. Lanzilli led off with an infield single and advanced on a walk and a ground out.

Neither team scored again until the 12th.

Mississippi State hit three solo home runs to take the lead on two occasions. Tanner’s one-out home run against Evan Taylor in the top of the sixth inning briefly gave the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead.

Hancock also homered in the first inning and RJ Yeager homered in the third against Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins, who took a no-decision with a five-inning outing. The Razorbacks lost for the first time this year when Wiggins started a game.

Zack Gregory homered in the third inning and Braydon Webb homered in the fourth to tie the game 2-2. Both home runs were against Mississippi State starter Cade Smith, who left the game after a bouncing ball hit his head on a play that ended the fifth inning.

The Bulldogs’ Brooks Auger and the Razorbacks’ Tygart each gave their team quality innings in relief.

Auger pitched 3 1/3 innings before giving way to Fristoe in the ninth. Mississippi State pitching struck out 13, including Robert Moore to end the game.

Tygart, a Mississippi native, pitched 3 2/3 innings. Tygart struck out the first six hitters he faced during the eighth and ninth innings, and finished with a career-high seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs struck out 15 times.

Mississippi State out-hit Arkansas 9-8. The Razorbacks twice turned double plays, including in the fifth when the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Tuesday when it completes a six-game homestand with a game against Central Arkansas.

EARLIER

Mississippi State 5, Arkansas 3 — FINAL

Arkansas went down quietly in the 12th. Michael Turner and Chris Lanzilli flied out, and Robert Moore struck out.

The Bulldogs avoided the series sweep and broke an eight-game losing streak to the Razorbacks.

We'll have more soon at WholeHogSports.com.

Mississippi State 5, Arkansas 3 — Middle 12th Inning

Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner hit consecutive two-out RBI singles to give Mississippi State the lead in the 12th. Both hits came against Kole Ramage, who was having some trouble before Hancock came to the plate.

Ramage hit Tanner Leggett with a one-out pitch and walked Kamren James with two outs.

Evan Gray got the final out of the inning.

Arkansas will send Michael Turner, Chris Lanzilli and Robert Moore to the plate in the bottom of the 12th.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — End 11th Inning

It looked like Arkansas had the game won when Peyton Stovall smoked a ball toward right field, but Mississippi State first baseman Luke Hancock made a leaping catch for the second out.

Hancock then threw to second base to double up Jalen Battles to end the 11th inning. Battles reached with a leadoff single and went to second on a bunt by Zack Gregory.

Kole Ramage will face the Bulldogs' 8-9-1 hitters in the 12th.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — Middle 11th Inning

Kole Ramage came out of the bullpen to strike out Brad Cumbest in three pitches, which stranded two Bulldogs in the top of the 11th.

Brady Tygart walked Logan Tanner with one out and and hit Kellum Clark on the first pitch of his two-out at-bat to initiate the change.

Tygart pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Arkansas has Jalen Battles, Zack Gregory and Cayden Wallace due up.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — End 10th Inning

Braydon Webb singled with two outs, but was stranded when Mississippi State pitcher Jackson Fristoe snagged a hard come backer off the bat of Kendall Diggs to end the 10th inning.

Brady Tygart is coming back to pitch the 11th for the Razorbacks. This will be his fourth inning on the mound.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — Middle 10th Inning

Mississippi State's RJ Yeager hit a leadoff single in the 10th and advanced to third on a bunt and ground out, but was stranded there when Kamren James hit into the shift. Robert Moore was playing on the opposite side of second base and threw out James.

Arkansas will send Chris Lanzilli, Moore and Braydon Webb to the plate in the bottom of the 10th.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — End 9th Inning

The Razorbacks loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Peyton Stovall and Michael Turner struck out against Jackson Fristoe and the game is going to extra innings.

Brady Slavens singled to lead off the inning. Pinch runner Drake Varnado went to second when Jalen Battles followed with a walk, and both advanced on a bunt by Zack Gregory.

Mississippi State intentionally walked Cayden Wallace to get to Stovall, who did not look comfortable at all in his at-bat. He struck out in four pitches, one of which was an odd-looking foul ball with a 0-2 count. He swung through a breaking pitch in the dirt to take away the sac fly opportunity.

Turner worked a 2-2 count, but took strike three on the inside.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — Middle 9th Inning

Brady Tygart has faced six Mississippi State hitters and has six strikeouts. He fanned Hunter Hines, Kellum Clark and Brad Cumbest in the top of the ninth.

Arkansas will send Brady Slavens, Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory to the plate in the bottom of the ninth against Brooks Augers, who is pitching his fourth inning in relief.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — End 8th Inning

The Razorbacks squandered a scoring opportunity after Michael Turner singled up the middle to lead off the eighth inning.

Chris Lanzilli bunted him over to second base, but he was stranded there when Robert Moore popped up and Braydon Webb struck out looking.

Arkansas has stranded six today.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — Middle 8th Inning

Mississippi native Brady Tygart carved up the Bulldogs in the eighth. He struck out Mississippi State's 2-3-4 hitters in 16 pitches and displayed a wonderful breaking ball between 78-81 mph.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — End 7th Inning

The Razorbacks' top of the order was unable to do anything against Brooks Auger in the seventh.

Zack Gregory flied out, Cayden Wallace popped up and Peyton Stovall struck out.

The Razorbacks are turning things over to Mississippi native Brady Tygart in the top of the eighth inning. Tygart has two saves in each SEC series, but this is his first appearance of the weekend.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — Middle 7th Inning

The Razorbacks turned their second double play of the day to end the top of the seventh inning. Drew McGowan grounded to Robert Moore, who threw to shortstop Jalen Battles at second base.

The Bulldogs put two on with one out in the inning. Evan Taylor hit Brad Cumbest with the first pitch of the inning, then was replaced by Zebulon Vermillion after falling behind 2-0 to the next hitter, RJ Yeager.

Yeager grounded into a fielder's choice on the first pitch from Vermillion, but pinch hitter Von Seibert singled with one out.

Arkansas 3, Mississippi State 3 — End 6th Inning

The Razorbacks manufactured a run in the sixth. Chris Lanzilli hit an infield single, went to second when Robert Moore walked, to third on a bunt by Braydon Webb and scored on Brady Slavens' sacrifice fly.

Moore was stranded at third base when Jalen Battles struck out looking at a 1-2 pitch from relief pitcher Brooks Auger.

Mississippi State 3, Arkansas 2 — Middle 6th Inning

The Razorbacks went to the bullpen in the sixth inning and Evan Taylor gave up Mississippi State's third solo home run.

Logan Tanner hit a one-out homer into the Bulldogs' left-field bullpen. Taylor followed with strikeouts of Hunter Hines and Kellum Clark.

Mississippi State is also going to its shaky bullpen in the sixth. Starter Cade Smith was escorted to the medical area during the top of the inning, where he will be evaluated after he was hit in the head with that bouncing ball off the bat of Michael Turner on the final pitch he threw.

Arkansas 2, Mississippi State 2 — End 5th Inning

Cayden Wallace singled with one out and went to second base on a ground out, but he was stranded when Michael Turner hit into a 1-2-3 out to end the inning.

Turner's grounder bounced up and hit the head of pitcher Cade Smith, but catcher Logan Tanner alertly picked up the ball and threw out Turner.

Arkansas 2, Mississippi State 2 — Middle 5th Inning

The top of the fifth was action packed. Mississippi State was essentially awarded an extra out and eventually loaded the bases, but Kamren James hit into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play that caused Baum to erupt.

Lane Forsythe hit a ball toward center field that appeared to be the second out of the inning. Braydon Webb dove for the ball and appeared to catch it, and it was called out on the field.

Brad Cumbest, who walked to lead off, went back to first base. Aware the play might be reviewed, Arkansas touched second base to assure itself of an out.

After the review, second base umpire Scott Cline motioned for Cumbest to go to second and Forsythe to stay on first.

Dave Van Horn loudly argued the call but it was not overturned. Jaxon Wiggins hit Drew McGowan with a pitch to load the bases. James grounded into the double play after a mound visit from pitching coach Matt Hobbs.

Arkansas 2, Mississippi State 2 — End 4th Inning

It's a home-run derby so far today. Arkansas tied it with Braydon Webb's no-doubt homer to left field with one out in the fourth inning.

Both teams have hit two solo home runs today.

It was otherwise a pretty efficient inning for Cade Smith, who needed only 15 pitches to get through the fourth. Robert Moore grounded out to lead off the inning, Brady Slavens grounded out for the second out and Jalen Battles popped up.

Smith is up to 79 pitches.

Mississippi State 2, Arkansas 1 — Middle 4th Inning

Mississippi State three-hole hitter Luke Hancock led off with a hard-hit single to left field, but he did not advance. Logan Tanner flied out to left, Hunter Hines popped up to third base and Kellum Clark flied out to center field.

In the efficiency battle between pitchers, Jaxon Wiggins is ahead. He has thrown 57 pitches after four innings. Cade Smith will take the mound in the bottom of the fourth with 64 pitches to his count.

Mississippi State 2, Arkansas 1 — End 3rd Inning

Zack Gregory led off the third with an opposite-field home run into the left-field bullpen. The home run came on a full-count pitch after Gregory fell behind 1-2 in the count.

Cayden Wallace followed with a walk after he fell behind 0-2, but the Razorbacks didn't make Cade Smith work much after that at-bat. Peyton Stovall and Michael Turner each struck out in three pitches, and Chris Lanzilli bounced out to shortstop on a 1-2 pitch.

Smith's pitch count is up to 64. The Razorbacks' key has to be to stay within striking distance until they can get him out in the middle innings. Mississippi State's bullpen has not been good in SEC play.

Mississippi State 2, Arkansas 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Jaxon Wiggins is throwing great today, but he has made two mistakes that Mississippi State hitters have crushed, which is the difference in the score right now.

RJ Yeager's solo home run to lead off the third inning gave the Bulldogs a two-run lead. It was the second home run today for Mississippi State.

Wiggins followed with three consecutive outs, including strikeouts of the Bulldogs' top two hitters, Drew McGowan and Kamren James. Wiggins has four strikeouts.

Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0 — End 2nd Inning

Braydon Webb and Brady Slavens drew a pair of two-out walks, but the inning ended when Jalen Battles hit into the shift.

Although that inning didn't provide any runs for the Razorbacks, it was beneficial in driving up the pitch count of Cade Smith, who has thrown 41.

Mississippi State is going all in on the shift right now. Robert Moore hit to the second baseman who was playing on the grass near the foul line for the second out of the inning. The Bulldogs also shifted against Slavens, who tried unsuccessfully to lay down a bunt toward third base.

Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Jaxon Wiggins sat down the Bulldogs in order in the second inning, which included a leadoff strikeout of Hunter Hines.

Wiggins has thrown 26 pitches, including 16 for strikes.

Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0 — End 1st Inning

All three Arkansas hitters — Cayden Wallace, Peyton Stovall and Michael Turner — struck out swinging against Mississippi State right hander Cade Smith.

Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Luke Hancock hammered the first pitch he saw from Jaxon Wiggins for a two-out home run that has given the Bulldogs the early lead.

Hancock's homer bounced off the Hunt Center in right field.

Otherwise it was a good inning for Wiggins, who struck out the leadoff hitter in four pitches. Wiggins was also backed up by a couple of good defensive plays by third baseman Cayden Wallace, who made one throw to first on the run, and ended the inning with a strong throw from near the third-base foul line.

Pregame

Arkansas will go for its third consecutive series sweep of Mississippi State today.

The Razorbacks have won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 20-6. Arkansas has won eight consecutive games in the series.

It is a warm, sunny day in Fayetteville. The temperature should approach the mid-70s by the end of the game.

Arkansas will throw sophomore right hander Jaxon Wiggins today. Wiggins has been very good in his last three outings and brings a 4-0 record and 3.71 ERA into today's game.

Statistically, Mississippi State right hander Cade Smith is the Bulldogs' best starter. He enters today's game with a 4-1 record and 2.91 ERA.

Arkansas is wearing its cream-colored jerseys with red hats today. Mississippi State is wearing its gray jerseys with maroon hats.