Local Notes: OLLI travels to Springfield aquarium

Red Cross

The Red Cross is grateful to the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have rolled up a sleeve to give in early 2022. It's important to remember donated blood has a limited shelf life, so supplies must be constantly replenished. In the days and weeks ahead, it's critically important to maintain a readily available blood supply.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

• Bentonville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 McCollum Road

• Gentry: 12:30-4:30 p.m. April 4, First Baptist Church of Gentry, 221 W. Main St.

• Rogers: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 5, Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway; 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 18, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road

• Siloam Springs: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. April 7, Ivory Bill Brewing Co., 516 E. Main St., No. 1

• Elkins: 1:30-5:30 p.m. April 15, Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive

• Farmington: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18, Farmington High School, 12327 N. Arkansas 170

• Fayetteville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 11, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

• April 4: The Big Switch to Sustainable Gardening – Master Naturalist Mariellen Griffith presents methods and ideas to make the change that will help the biodiversity and ecosystems in which we live. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Drake Airfield. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• April 5 to 26 (weekly): Mindful Movement: Stretching and Qigong – Join this introductory class to Qigong. The exercises will challenge and enhance flexibility, balance and coordination 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Virtual via Zoom, $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

• April 5: Northwest Arkansas Regional Growth – Census 2020 & 2045 Projections. The assistant director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission takes a look at 2020 census data and future 2045 N.W. projections. 2-3:30 p.m. Drake Airfield, $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• April 6: Don't Swim With the Fishes! Watch 35,000 Love Ones! Be part of an OLLI tour to visit Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Mo. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $65 member drive yourself; $85 nonmember drive yourself; $80 member ride OLLI van; $100 nonmember ride OLLI van.

• April 8, 15: Optimizing Brain Health One Small Step at a time – Roughly 60,000 Arkansans are living with Alzheimer's. This class will review some of the latest research related to lifestyle practices and brain health and explore adaptations people can make to optimize cognitive function. 10-11:30 a.m. Butterfield Trail Village, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

To register for a class or for questions, please call 479-575-4545.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present an interactive virtual writing workshop instructed by Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg and Joy Roulier Sawyer from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 30 via Zoom. "The Art of Facilitating Workshops" will give writers the basic tools to develop their own writing workshops. Participants will also discuss how to find potential venues for offering their own workshops, and the relationship between teaching and facilitation. Participants will be given the link upon registration. The class fee is $35 per person, and all proceeds benefit the WCDH scholarship fund.

Information: writerscolony.org/events.

Agency on Aging

The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health, in partnership with the Arkansas Area Agencies on Aging, is seeking Arkansans who are at least 60 years old to volunteer to serve as delegates to the 22nd Biennial Silver Haired Legislative Session taking place Aug. 17-18.

Delegates will serve as legislators in this non-partisan session by writing, debating and voting on bills addressing issues critical to older Arkansans. All the bills passed in the session will be given to legislators of the next General Assembly.

Organizers are seeking one delegate from each Arkansas county. Anyone who is interested in becoming a delegate should contact their regional Area Agency on Aging or the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health for more information on submission requirements.

Information: Angie Dunlap with the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas, (870) 741- 1144 or by email at adunlap@aaanwar.org or visit www.aaanwar.org.