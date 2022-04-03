Mom, post-covid

A couple of weeks after my 84-year-old mother who lives in Georgia contracted covid-19, she went to the Johnny Mercer Theater in Savannah to see "The Price is Right Live!" stage show.

Host Mark Wahlberg--the Mark Wahlberg who hosts "Temptation Island" and "Antiques Roadshow," not the Mark Wahlberg who stars in "Boogie Nights"--called her on down to the stage, and she eventually won $500 playing a game called Plinko. Apparently she was a big hit with the crowd.

"The Price is Right Live!" had originally been scheduled for last October, but a pandemic surge had caused it to be pushed back to March. It would have been unfortunate (not ironic) had my mother's bout with covid forced her to miss the show, but she says she never really felt ill, just tired.

She had sniffles, a sinus headache. She stayed home from work for a few days. She tested herself, and when the results showed negative, she was ready to go back to work.

She's been going into the office throughout most of the past two years. At first she was the only person on her floor, and the doors of the law practice were locked to prevent people wandering in from the street. Now things are almost back to normal; most of the attorneys are working in the office, and walk-ins are allowed, though she still sits behind a sheet of Plexiglas.

I'm starting to feel like all of us are going to get it sooner or later. And that maybe it won't be such a big deal for most of us. My mom did everything the people who are supposed to know things said she should do to avoid the virus. She didn't go to church for two years. She got vaccinated and boosted. She wore masks. She avoided crowds.

And she eventually got covid. But when she got it, her body was better prepared than it would have been two years ago. The virus she contracted was probably a less dangerous (though more infectious) version of covid than she might have experienced earlier.

I'm certainly no epidemiologist, but it makes sense that over time, lethal pathogens should mutate into less lethal pathogens, because killing your host isn't a great survival strategy. Success for a pathogen means becoming a chronic long-term infection (like polio or HIV) that the host can live with.

That way you get a chance to survive and spread to other hosts.

Some researchers point out that covid-19 has been quite successful, and that in the short term, what's more important is how infectious a particular strain is, regardless of its lethality. So we can only hope--not expect--covid to devolve down to a nuisance akin to the common cold.

I'm going to continue to do what the best authorities say we should do. If they say I should get another booster, I'll get one. I'll wear a mask in some situations, even if I'm dubious about their efficacy. I know they probably won't protect me from contracting the virus, but they might prevent me from spreading the virus if I'm an asymptomatic carrier. And I don't mind the semiotics of mask wearing; if it makes people feel safer to see me wearing one I'm happy to comply.

Now that it's happened, I can say I'm glad my mom got covid, because natural infection is the main way our bodies build up immunity to disease. I hate when people misuse the Nietzchean aphorism "whatever doesn't kill me makes me stronger" (because there are plenty of things that won't kill you but leave you crushed and crippled), but in this case, it applies.

Mom's bout with covid was undoubtably milder because she was vaxxed and boostered. (You don't believe that? Submit your findings to peer review and publish them. Then I'll consider what you have to say.) But being vaccinated doesn't protect us from being infected or experiencing mild symptoms. Vaccines typically rely on long-lived immune memory cells that, while effective against serious illness, take some time to activate.

If you have neutralizing antibodies in your bloodstream when you're exposed to the virus, you probably won't be infected at all. Your body manufactures these antibodies as a response to infection. They don't last as long as the immune memory cells. You can become re-infected after a few months when the antibodies wane.

The human immune system is complex and complementary; it fights disease in all sorts of ways on all sorts of fronts, using a variety of strategies and tactics. (Rheumatologist Dr. Troy Togerson has likened it to "the military" with all sorts of weapons analogous to land mines and cruise missiles, as well as generals, intelligence operatives and infantry.) Getting a little sick calls up reinforcements.

One of the major arguments against supplying another booster shot (which I would take in a heartbeat) is the idea that, at this point, we'd mainly be preventing mild illness, and it doesn't make sense to continue to offer booster after booster. What the opponents say is that it's silly to pursue a zero-tolerance strategy against covid-19. Because there are other priorities.

Maybe. We don't have a zero tolerance policy toward the flu, though it's also a lethal disease that killed around 20,000 people in the 2019-2020 flu season and about 52,000 in 2017-18. (Covid-19 is much worse: it has killed more than 900,000 people in the U.S. in the past two years.) A lot of us get an annual flu shot, but we don't test asymptomatic people to determine whether they have flu antibodies.

I don't know that we're at the point where covid should be considered something we'll have to learn to live with. But we might reach that point soon.

The world is a dangerous place, and we assume a certain level of risk just by waking up in the morning. Everyone has to decide for themselves what they'll take on. We are just starting to go to restaurants; we're talking about travel. Mom has gone back to church. She's going to her great-grandson's ballgames. (He had a triple the other night that sent them into the playoffs.)

Post-covid Mom said she feels great, better than she has for a long time. She was happy to have the antibodies.

I imagine she feels like I do when I finally finish our taxes every year: "Yeah! That didn't kill me. I'm still standing."

I'm not saying that covid is an inevitable as taxes. Only that it might not kill us.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com