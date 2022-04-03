Mountain Home man charged with attempted murder, deputies say

A 38-year-old Mountain Home man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder, according to the Baxter County sheriff's office.

The 911 center received a call at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday from a female who was repeating "don't kill me," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The call center traced the call as coming from a location on Baxter County Road 413 in the Midway area, deputies said.

Deputies found clothing and paperwork in the area that identified the person who was believed to be the victim involved in the call, according to the release.

The victim had previously been involved with law enforcement and indicated she was staying at a motel in Mountain Home, deputies said.

Officers arrived at the motel just before 4:30 p.m. and found the victim there and in need of medical care, according to the release.

She told officers she picked up her boyfriend, Robert Finch, from work and he started an argument with her, deputies said.

She told officers that while on a dirt road, Finch pulled a knife and was trying to stab her, and was stating he was going to kill her, the release states.

The woman opened the door of the truck to get out while the truck was still moving, and Finch grabbed her arm and pushed her out of the truck while it was still in motion, deputies said.

He then grabbed her phone, got on top of her and hit her in the head with a rock, stating he was going to kill her, the release states.

According to the release, he agreed to take her to the hospital to get medical attention and they made it into Mountain Home. The woman then jumped out of the truck at a stop sign and she escaped from him, deputies said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the release.

Finch's truck was found at the residence of one of his relatives, but he was no longer there, deputies said.

Finch was found Thursday evening at 5:24 p.m. at that same residence, where he was arrested, according to the release.

Finch was taken to the Baxter County jail, where he was booked on one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder and as a habitual offender, deputies said. He remained in the jail Friday in lieu of $250,000 bond, according to the jail roster.